Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif All Set To Tie The Knot At Six Senses Fort In Rajasthan?

Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to tie the knot at the Six Senses Fort Hotel in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district.

The wedding celebrations will be held from December 7-12 and the booking has been done in the hotel for the wedding.

However, its formal announcement is yet to be made by Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif.

Many event companies will work together to organise the VIP wedding. Different companies are being hired for different events, confirmed officials.

Representatives of these event companies are searching for rooms in different hotels in Sawai Madhopur. On the other hand, the team of Katrina and Vicky Kaushal has also started preparing for the wedding.

A 10-member team reached Six Senses Barwara Fort on Tuesday to take stock of the situation. According to the information received from the hotel management, the team monitored all arrangements related to the wedding.

They did a recce from which place the groom (Vicky Kaushal) will come sitting on the horse, where will the Mehendi be organised and so on. However, the wedding programs have not been announced yet.

Previously, during a conversation with famed adventurer Bear Grylls on ‘Into The Wild with Bear Grylls’, Vicky Kaushal shared: “Actually, I have been an engineering student and he was very happy seeing his kid become an engineer. Because nobody in my family before me has ever done a 9 to 5 job where they get monthly paychecks, where they get weekends off so they can plan family time.”

