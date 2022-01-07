As Bigg Boss 15 is inching towards the finale, contestants are playing hard, forgetting all the friendships and relationships to reach the finale. Same seems to be the scenario with Karan Kundrra and girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash.

Advertisement

During the recent Bigg Boss Ki Adaalat task, cracks deepen in Karan and Tejasswi’s relationship, as Tejasswi feels victimised by the VIPS – Umar Riaz, Karan Kundrra, Rashami Desai and Rakhi Sawant, for not letting her win the task.

Advertisement

Tejasswi Prakash was more hurt because Karan favours Shamita Shetty over her. She could be seen breaking down in tears as she says “I am fighting alone.”

Furthermore, Rakhi Sawant takes advantage of the entire situation and mocks Tejasswi Prakash saying, “Kya Kundrra ne support kia hai Shamita ko! Aaj Shamita, Shamita Kundrra ho gayi.”

Tejasswi as expected gets triggered and asks, “Have you also started blushing now?” To this, Karan gets offended and answers, “What the fu** is this.”

Meanwhile, Nishant Bhat calls Shamita Shetty the’ loudspeaker’ of Bigg Boss 15 house. Shamita swiftly retaliates to his taunt saying that Nishant’s disgruntled behaviour makes him the real ‘loudspeaker’.

The VIPs point out that Nishant is being unfair and inconsistent in his criticism, to which he angrily responds: “Tum log tumhari judgement galat kar rahe ho! Tum log paagal ho kya? (you all are making the wrong judgment! Are you all mad?).”

Later, Abhijit Bichukale also attacks Shamita Shetty and says she is like a ‘vamp’ and is very good at plotting strategies to cleverly eliminate other contestants from the house.

Bigg Boss 15 airs on Colors.

Must Read: Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Brutally Trolled Over Not Wearing Seat Belt; Netizen Jokes, “She’s So Rich That She Kept Saif As Her Driver”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube