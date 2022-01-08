Bigg Boss 15 just announced one of the most uncalled evictions of the season. The decision surely bought shockwaves to the nation, as Umar Riaz has reportedly been ousted over his physical behaviour in the house.

Riaz, who is named as one of the most popular contestants of the show, it’s of no surprise that the star has been winning almost all the polls, votes on his way having a mega fan base all across the world.

Umar Riaz fell into trouble after he lost his calm and ended up getting physical towards Bigg Boss 15 co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal. The makers then announced that they’ll leave it to the audience to decide what action should be taken against him.

Owing to the same, it seems Umar Riaz was evicted from the show. Netizens aren’t happy and have been slamming Bigg Boss 15 creators over the same. Many have even ended up demanding ban on the show!

Moreover, brother Asim Riaz too tweeted stating, “Well played @realumarriaz Love you bro”

Well played @realumarriaz

“Love you bro — Asim Riaz (@imrealasim) January 7, 2022

Many other Bigg Boss 15 contestants like Himanshi Khurana, Manu Punjabi, Andy Kumar, Akanksha Puri, Shefali Bagga, Kishwer Rai expressing their disappointment for the show, backing Umar on Twitter.

They do what they wana do …. votes krwao or fir nikal do …. or bash kar karke mental health bhi khraab kar do ….. well played umar @realumarriaz — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) January 7, 2022

Well, has Umar Riaz really been evicted from the house? Only time will tell.

