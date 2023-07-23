Vir Das’ monologue in the video I Come From Two Indias went viral on social media. In the clip, he talked about the two faces of society – one that is good and sincere and the other which is immoral and unethical. The video created quite a havoc, and even Kangana Ranaut tweeted about the same. She called his performance demeaning and demanded actions be taken against the actor.

Interestingly, Vir and Kangana shared a history. They starred together in the film Revolver Rani and performed quite a few scenes together.

While the two locked horns in real life in 2021, their chemistry told a different story in Revolver Rani. The two shared a kissing scene that got a little too intense. As per Hindustan Times, a source said in a statement that Kangana Ranaut was so much into her character that her kiss with Vir Das became too passionate.

“In one scene, Kangana is arrested and is on her way to jail. She requests some time to attend to an urgent matter and drags Vir Das to a room, and kisses him so wildly that his lips start bleeding! No actress till date has portrayed such a ‘manizing character,’” the source said as per the publication. For the unversed, Kangana Ranaut played the character of a rough politician, Alka Singh, who fell in love with Vir Das’ Rohan, a rising Bollywood star.

In the film, the Queen actress single-handedly saved the day and her love interest. She was so much into the character that her kissing scene became too passionate.

But well, the actors have never talked about it, and hence, the story has never been confirmed. Let us know what you think of this exciting anecdote, and for more such throwback pieces, stay tuned to Koimoi.

