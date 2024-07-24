According to reports, there have been occasions when Kapoor allegedly moved his feelings from Padukone to Kaif when they were dating.

When Padukone was asked if she would invite Kaif to her wedding, on Neha Dhupia’s chat show Say It Or Strip, the dynamic between the actresses was brought to light. With a simple “No,” Padukone indicated that there had been perceived tension between them at the time.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh married in a beautiful ceremony on Lake Como in Italy, in front of their closest family and friends. Despite earlier reports, Katrina Kaif did not attend the wedding but did grace the couple’s wedding reception in Mumbai.

Deepika and Katrina: Reconciliation at the Reception

According to reports, Kaif attended the reception and left as one of the last guests, generating media interest and speculation about the trio’s relationship dynamics. When asked about Kaif’s attendance at the reception, Padukone expressed a sense of reconciliation. She graciously acknowledged Kaif’s presence and expressed her gratitude for Kaif’s participation in their celebrations.

This gesture was regarded as a pivotal moment that showed the actresses’ previous tensions and discomfort thawing. Padukone’s remarks struck a chord of maturity, pointing to a shift in respect and acceptance for one another.

Given their shared past with Ranbir Kapoor, the public narrative surrounding their interactions has frequently been closely examined by the media and fans. Padukone’s response to Kaif’s attendance at her reception suggested a willingness to put the past behind them, despite any rumors of tension between them.

This episode highlighted a larger story about changing dynamics in the entertainment business, where public personalities negotiate personal pasts in the face of media attention.

Must Read: Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kick 2: Salman Khan Starrer Sequel Set For 2025 Release? Here’s What We Know

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News