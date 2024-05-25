DeepVeer is living in the early parenthood glow. After Deepika Padukone made a rare appearance in a beautiful yellow dress, it sent waves down the internet, with fans and followers gushing over her pregnancy glow. Even hubby Ranveer Singh couldn’t help but swoon over Deepika’s radiance. The two have yet again proved why they are one of the sweetest couples with this PDA.

The soon-to-be mother is excited about expecting her first child with her husband, Ranveer Singh. Deepika has been quiet since revealing she was expecting, but she recently made an elegant appearance in a chic yellow maternity dress.

After Deepika Padukone shared a series of pictures in a yellow dress, her husband Ranveer Singh couldn’t resist complimenting her. The proud husband posted a picture with the caption, “Uff! Kya Karun main? Marr jaun?”

In another picture, he wrote, “buri nazar wale tera moonh kala,” accompanied by an evil eye. In the last picture, he affectionately called Deepika his sunshine.

Deepika and Ranveer’s fans and followers just swooned at the couple’s sweet interaction on social media. Fans also pointed out that Ranveer always acts like Padukone’s best cheerleader.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are expecting their first child in September. Earlier, the couple stepped out to cast their votes in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, where netizens noticed her baby bump. Her appearance led to much unclear trolling, with many coming to the Singham Again actress’s defense.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone‘s wedding in November 2018, which included ceremonies blending Konkani and Sindhi traditions, remains a cherished memory for their fans, regardless of its visibility on social media.

In terms of Star Power, both Ram and Leela actors have a massive influx. According to Celebrity Net Worth reports, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have multiple joint properties. They have a 5BHK apartment in Beaumonde Towers in Worli. The couple also splurged a lot of money on a lavish house in Prabhadevi and a bungalow in Alibaug. When combined, Ranveer and Deepika own a fortune of about 745 crores.

On the work front, Deepika will next be seen in Singham Again along with Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor. She also has Kalki 2898 AD alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Disha Patani. Deepika has The Intern, along with Amitabh Bachchan. Meanwhile, Ranveer has Don 3 in his kitty.

Stay Tuned To Koimoi For More Updates!

Must Read: Karan Johar Returns As A Director After Giving Box Office Success Worth 348 Crores With Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani? Here’s All You Need To Know!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News