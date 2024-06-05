Ranbir Kapoor has truly been a blessing for Bollywood. Apart from being a versatile performer, Ranbir has established himself as a strong force at the Indian box office. With his interesting script choices, Ranbir has transformed himself from an actor to a true Indian superstar. And with the last release, Animal, he has reached another level. So, today, we’ll be taking a look at how Ranbir’s last 10 theatrical releases have fared domestically.

Unlike many other superstars, who hesitate to take risks in order to keep their box office pull intact, Ranbir keeps on taking up different projects. Most of the time, the actor’s choice has been on point as apart from being different, his films also enjoy attention in terms of the box office, which has helped him to be next to Bollywood veterans in stardom.

In the list of the last 10 releases, Animal is Ranbir Kapoor’s highest net grosser at the Indian box office, with a collection of 554 crores. However, it didn’t get a super-duper hit tag. The only film to be super-duper hit on the list is Sanju, which had amassed 341.22 crores in India.

Coming to disappointments, Ranbir Kapoor has only 3 flops in his last 10 theatrical releases in the form of Shamshera, Jagga Jasoos, and Bombay Velvet.

Take a look at the box office collection of Ranbir Kapoor‘s last 10 films, along with their verdicts (in the order of newest to oldest):

Animal – 554 crores (super-hit)

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar – 146 crores (average)

Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva – 268 crores (average)

Shamshera – 43 crores (flop)

Sanju – 341.22 crores (super-duper hit)

Jagga Jasoos – 53.38 crores (flop)

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil – 112.50 crores (plus)

Tamasha – 65.50 crores (average)

Bombay Velvet – 23.67 crores (flop)

Roy – 44.50 crores (average)

