Akshay Kumar has received a lot of backlash over delivering back-toback flops and leaving producers in debt with his allegedly high salary demands. But Akki is now exposing the dark side of Bollywood and claims he has been cheated upon by some producers who haven’t paid them to date. Scroll below for all the details!

Currently, Akshay is seen on the big screens in Sarfira. The film failed to attract footfall despite positive word-of-mouth. A major factor remains the recent failures of the superstar, which has highly impacted his star power at the box office. Many even accuse him of not focusing on the content of the film but only on the paycheck.

During his appearance on Sarfiri Baatein ft. Ghazal Alagh, Akshay Kumar asked the Shark Tank Indian judge if anybody had cheated on her in her business. To this, The Mamaearth founder responded, “Cheating is not acceptable.” The Khel Khel Mein actor agreed and went on to share his ordeal

Akshay Kumar said, “This is the something we have in common. Main uske baad main usse baat hi nahin karta, chup ho jaata hoon apna side mein nikal jaata hoon… ek do producers ki payment nahin aati hain and that is cheating only… (I just don’t talk to that person, who cheats me. I go quiet.. it has happened to me. A few producers haven’t cleared my dues).”

Ghazal Alagh then went on to ask if Akshay Kumar had been cheated upon in Bollywood. He responded, “Bilkul huya hai. Ek-do producers ki payment nahin aati hain. That is cheating only (It has happened to me. A few producers haven’t cleared my dues).”

We wonder who Akshay Kumar is talking about!

On the professional front, Akshay will be next seen in Khel Khel Mein. The family entertainer also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, Pragya Jaiswal, and Fardeen Khan. It will battle at the box office in a three-way clash with Stree 2, and Vedaa. The scheduled release date is August 15, 2024.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Exclusive! “Abhishek Bachchan & Aishwarya Rai’s ‘Lack Of Love’ May Soon Lead To Separation But Daughter Aaradhya Is Holding Them Together”: Astrologer Predicts

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News