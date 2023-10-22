Bollywood filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj recently treated audience with multiple series – ‘Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley’ starring Wamiqa Gabbi Lara Dutta, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Vivaan Shah, Imaad Shah, and Neena Gupta among others and ‘Khufia’ led by Tabu, Ali Fazal, and Wamiqa in the pivotal roles. The filmmaker, who has helmed and backed several films, recently addressed the rumors of a veteran actor not wanting to work in one of his films for a strange reason.

In a recent interview, the filmmaker opened up about the time he wanted to cast Kamal Haasan, but due to some conflicts, Naseeruddin Shah didn’t want to star alongside the veteran actor. For the unversed, Haasan was reportedly brought on board to play the titular role, which eventually went on to be played by the late actor Irrfan Khan.

Recently, when Vishal Bhardwaj was asked about his collaboration with Kamal Haasan, he revealed that Naseeruddin Shah indirectly hinted at not working with Haasan. On the other hand, the actor also wanted to make the film in two languages – Hindi and Tamil which got the director thinking that he had fallen into a trap of business here.

Speaking about Naseeruddin Shah not starring alongside Kamal Haasan, Vishal Bhardwaj revealed on Unfiltered by Samdish, “Maybe he didn’t say it in the same words. Perhaps he would have said, ‘Tum soch lo kya karna hai’. He did say this, because Naseer bhai has also worked with Kamal. It is not that they don’t get along. Kamal is a very strong personality, and he is very clear about what he wants. There is no discussion, the director has to be right.”

He further revealed, “We interacted, but our conflict was the way we were seeing the film. He wanted the film to be bi-lingual, in Hindi and Tamil, which would have other star cast, it would be filmed simultaneously. I thought I was falling in the trap of business here, and back then I used to be very stubborn. I wanted my film to be made my way. Whenever (Kamal) meets me these days, he jokes, ‘When am I getting my call sheet?’”

Talking about Kamal Haasan, Haider’s director said, “He is extremely passionate and intelligent. Iss had tak ki aapko pareshaan kar dete hai, aapko mann karta hai ki bhaag jao inke paas se because if you say something on any topic, he will know more than you. But he is a genius man to work with. Our talks had reached quite far in terms of him playing Maqbool.”

For the unversed, Maqbool is an official adaptation of Macbeth by William Shakespeare that saw Naseeruddin Siddiqui playing the role of Inspector Purohit.

Must Read: Dunki VS Salaar Box Office Clash: Makers Of Prabhas Starrer Imitating The Brilliant Move Of Preponement Played By Shah Rukh Khan To Outsmart Him In A Battle Of Titans?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News