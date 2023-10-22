Dalip Tahil, who happens to be a huge name in Bollywood, gets two months in jail in a 2018 drink and drive case, which reportedly involved a severe accident. The Baazigar actor was driving his car drunk when he collided with an autorickshaw that injured a woman back in the day. The netizens on social media are now reacting to the news and trolling the veteran in comments; scroll below to read the scoop.

The actor has been a part of Hindi cinema for almost five decades now and has done some commendable work, including films like Baazigar, Raja, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, and Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, to name a few. Now, talking about the recent update on his drink and drive case, the actor has been given a 2-month sentence in jail.

Instant Bollywood shared a post on their official Instagram account about Dalip Tahil’s drink and drive case from 2018 and how the court has ruled a new judgment of him serving in jail for two months for the same.

Back in 2018, Dalip tried to leave the accident scene, but when he realized the intensity of it, and there was a lot of traffic ahead of his car due to Ganesh Visarjan, he couldn’t really take off from there.

Reacting to the new development on Dalip Tahil’s drink and drive case, netizens on social media are trolling the actor and a user commented, “Ab dande padenge madan chopra.😂😂”

Another user commented, “Papa kahete hai badaa naam karega….PAPA ne hi badaa kaam kar diya 😄😄😄🍾🍺”

A third commented, “Real life ne bhi villain hi hai ye”

Meanwhile, reacting to the court’s judgment, Dalip told ANI, “I respect judge and decisions taken in magistrate’s court . We are challenging the entire decision and the entire verdict in the higher court. We prefer to challenge the whole decision. It was a suspended sentence and most importantly I would like to say, there were minor injuries in the incident. I did not injure anyone.”

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, 09th Court, Bandra, Mumbai sentenced actor Dalip Tahil to two-month imprisonment and a fine of Rs 500 in connection with a 2018 drunk and drive case. The court also ordered the actor to pay a compensation of Rs 5,000 to the injured woman.… pic.twitter.com/m7zF0ARok6 — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2023

What are your thoughts on Dalip Tahil getting 2-months in jail on his old drink and drive case? Let us know.

