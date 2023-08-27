Veteran lyricist Dev Kohli, who penned memorable superhit Bollywood songs like ‘Ye Kaali Kaali Aankhen’ and ‘Dil Deewana, Bin Sajna Ke Maane Na’ or ‘Chalti Hai Kya Nau Se Bara’ – passed away on Saturday morning.

He was 80, a bachelor, and breathed his last at his Andheri home. His funeral will be performed later this evening at Oshiwara Crematorium. Close friends namely Anand Raaj Anand, Anu Malik, Uttam Singh along with stars from Bollywood are expected to attend his funeral.

Kohli’s body shall be kept for people and his fans to pay their last respects at his home in Lokhandwala Complex this afternoon till 2 p.m.

Born in a Sikh family in Rawalpindi (now Pakistan) on November 2, 1942, Kohli penned lyrics which thrilled generations of music lovers from the black-and-white to the colour films era.

Dev Kohli wrote songs for more than 100 hit films. Some of his memorable numbers were for films like ‘Laal Paththar’, ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’, ‘Baazigar‘, ‘Judwaa 2‘, ‘Shootout At Lokhandwala’, and ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’.

He worked with a host of music directors including late Shankar-Jaikishan, Laxmikant-Pyarelal, R. D. Burman, Anu Malik, Raam-Laxman, Anand Raaj Anand, Anand-Milind, Vishal-Shekhar, Uttam Singh, and many more, scoring lyrics for over a 100 films in nearly six decades.

Dev Kohli arrived in Mumbai in 1964 and began looking for film work. With the release of the movie Gunda in 1969, he debuted in the Bollywood industry. His first big break came with the song Geet Gaata Hoon Main from the 1971 movie Laal Patthar.

