Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 has achieved massive success at the box office and is still receiving immense love even in its third week after release. However Despite all the love from the audience, the film has now embroiled in controversy as music composer Uttam Singh recently accused the makers of Gadar 2 of using his work without permission. The controversy revolves around two songs titled ‘Udd Ja Kaale Kaava’ and ‘Main Nikla Gaddi Leke’.

According to Singh, he wasn’t informed that these two songs are being used in the sequel and he asserted that giving him credit was not enough. In an interview with Amar Ujala, Uttam Singh said, “They didn’t call me for Gadar 2 and I don’t have the habit of calling and asking for work. They have used two of my songs in the film and I have also heard that they have used the background music that I composed. They should at least have the etiquette to ask me once and talk to me before using my songs in the film.”

Now, Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma has reacted to these allegations and told The Times of India, “I showed Uttamji all the songs. Mujhe hairani hai ki unhone ab aisa statement diya hai (I am shocked he gave such a statement). Technically, the rights were with the label. Mera aur Uttamjji ka dil ka rishta hai aur yeh sab sunkar mujhe bahut hairani hai (We have a close relationship and I am shocked at hearing what he has said). I still can’t believe it. Now that I know about this, I will definitely speak to him.”

In addition, music composer Mithoon, who has recreated both the songs, has also reacted to Uttam Singh’s statement. He said, “The rights are with the label and technically, the original music composer’s permission to recreate the songs is not needed. But I had told the makers to talk to the original creator and I ensured that he was given due credit. Anil Sharmaji told me that he had spoken to the original creator and shown him my work. I was told that Uttamji had liked what had been done. So, I am wondering why this kind of conversation is happening now. I have a legacy of original music and I enjoy doing that.”

Gadar 2, which has collected around Rs 438.7 crore in India till now, is the sequel to the hit 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The film features Sunny Deol as Tara Singh, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel can be seen as Sakeena, who belonged to a political family in Pakistan. The film was set during the partition of India in 1947. The sequel follows Tara Singh as he ventures across the border in an attempt to rescue his son, who has been captured in Pakistan.

