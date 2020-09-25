S.P. Balasubrahmanyam: 5 Times He Proved To Be Salman Khan's Perfect Voice & Touched Our Hearts

This year doesn’t seem to be getting any better. After losing incredible talents since the start of 2020, the Indian entertainment industry has lost another gem today in the form of Indian musician, playback singer and music director S.P. Balasubrahmanyam. The veteran singer passed away after battling COVID-19.

S.P. Balasubrahmanyam and Salman Khan made an amazing duo during the ’90 like similar to that of Kishore Kumar and Rajesh Khanna, Udit Narayan and Aamir Khan, and most recently Himesh Reshammiya and Emraan Hashmi. Almost every song the late singer sang for the Bollywood star topped the charts. Salman even took to Twitter yesterday and wished for the veteran singer a speedy recovery.

Today, as this gem of talent is no longer with us, we go down memory lanes and take a look at the songs he crooned for Salman Khan.

Maine Pyar Kiya – Dil Deewana

S.P. Balasubrahmanyam and Lata Mangeshkar sang Dil Deewana Bin Sajna Ke Maane Naa, and it beautifully captured the budding romance between Salman Khan and his leading lady Bhagyashree. A song that can still be played for young lovers – it is definitely on among classic romance songs.

Maine Pyar Kiya – Aaya Mausam Dosti Ka

Aaya Mausam Dosti Ka sung by S.P. Balasubrahmanyam and Lata Mangeshkar beautifully captured the feeling of friendship in this song. Balasubrahmanyam was able to touch the hearts of music, and movie lovers as the emotions Salman Khan and Bhagyashree were going through were emoted with perfection. I remember hearing this song pretty often as a kid.

Saajan – Jiye To Jiye Kaise

S.P. Balasubramanyam co-sung this emotional track with Kumar Sanu and Anuradha Paudwal. Depicting the emotional turmoil Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan, he managed to move out hearts and make us feel their pain.

Hum Aapke Hain Koun – Didi Tera Devar Deewana

S.P. Balasubramanyam crooned Salman Khan in this playful track celebrating the pregnancy of his onscreen sister-in-law. We doubt anyone else could keep this track as lively as he did alongside Lata Mangeshkar. Who all remember this song being played at wedding function after it released? Well, I remember dancing to it too – well just running around with the other kids.

Hum Aapke Hain Koun – Wah Wah Ramji

This track sung by S.P. Balasubrahmanyam and Lata Mangeshkar is something we still listen to till date. This song is even played by siblings today to welcome their new bhabhi in the house. The playback singers of this song were Lata Mangeshkar and S. P. Balasubrahmanyam. The late singer, with his fantastic voice, conveyed the feeling of the younger brother beautifully.

The Padma Shri (2001) and Padma Bhushan (2011) recipient’s health started deteriorating a lot on Thursday. S.P. Balasubrahmanyam was hospitalised in August after testing COVID-19 positive.

May Balasubrahmanyam’s soul rest in peace.

Which is your favourite song S.P. Balasubrahmanyam sang for Salman Khan? Let us know in the comments below.

