RIP S.P Balasubrahmanyam: From Akshay Kumar To Dhanush, Celebs Mourn The Demise Of Legendary Singer

Indian entertainment industry got yet another shock this year as legendary singer S.P Balasubrahmanyam passed away. The singer who mesmerised everyone with his velvet-like voice lost the battle against COVID-19 and died on September 25.

Balasubrahmanyam was hospitalised since August, after testing COVID-19 positive and sadly, he couldn’t overpower it.

S.P Balasubrahmanyam will be badly missed by fans and loved ones for his songs like Jeeye To Jeeye Kaise, Mere Rang Mein Rangne Wali, Bahut Pyaar Karte Hain and many more. Ever since the news of his death has arrived, everyone is a state of shock. Many celebs all over India including that from Bollywood, Tollywood, Kollywood have shared their grief. Have a look:

Akshay Kumar tweeted: “Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Balasubrahmanyam ji.Just a few months back I’d interacted with him during a virtual concert in this lockdown..he seemed hale,hearty & his usual legendary self…life is truly unpredictable. My thoughts & prayers with his family #RIPSPB”

Kamal Haasan also paid condolence to S.P Balasubrahmanyam. Check out his tweet below:

Shruti Haasan wrote, “Deeply saddened by the loss of #SPBalasubramaniam sir.. thankyou for your artistry and your kind words.may the halls of heaven be filled with your resplendent voice. You were family and the loss is heartbreaking”

“Another big loss for India. #RIPSPB” tweeted Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub while remembering S.P Balasubrahmanyam.

Singer Amit Trivedi also tweeted, “RIP SPB sir. Completely heart broken. You will be greatly missed but your legend lives on. #SPBalasubramaniam #RIPSPB”

“#SPBalasubrahmanyam uncle may u rest in eternal peace and joy. You took a part of my heart with you. This loss is going to take all of us a long time to heal. I bow down to your talent and your greatness as a human being. Saddest day ever!” wrote Lakshmi Manchu in memory of S.P Balasubrahmanyam.

Ham Bane Tum Bane Ek Dooje Ke Liye #SPBalasubrahmanyam ji -thank you for the amazing music: -with a heavy heart I say…Saathiya ye tune kya kiya? Rest in glory Sir. Condolences to the family, loved ones & millions of fans world over.

Unable to process the fact that #SPBalasubramaniam garu is no more. Nothing will ever come close to that soulful voice of his. Rest in peace sir. Your legacy will live on. Heartfelt condolences and strength to the family

My deepest condolences to the entire family. This is really sad news indeed. Have loved all his songs. His voice and style was unparalleled. May you Rest in peace sir !! #SPBalasubrahmanyam

“S P SIR MAY YOU REST IN PEACE!!” wrote Manoj Bajpayee.

“Rest in peace sir. You will forever be the voice of eternal love… My condolences and prayers to the family and fans… #RIPSPB #SPBalasubramaniam” wrote Aditi Rao Hydari.

“Shri S.P. Balasubrahmanyam sir Legend” tweeted Yami Gautam.

“Rip SPB sir the voice which will echo in everyone’s house forever, a family member in every household. Ur voice and U will continue to live with us for generations to come. My condolences to his family and dear ones. Thank you sir for everything sir. you will be dearly missed” tweeted Dhanush remembering S.P Balasubrahmanyam.

“Pratibhashaali gayak,madhurbhashi ,bahut nek insan SP Balasubrahmanyam ji ke swargwas ki khabar sunke main bahut vyathit hun.Humne kai gaane saath gaaye,kai shows kiye.Sab baatein yaad aarahi hain.Ishwar unki aatma ko shanti de.Meri samvedanaayein unke pariwar ke saath hain.” tweeted legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

“a true legend. nothing but respect for s p balasubramanyam.” tweeted filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh.

a true legend.

Singer Asha Bhosle remembered the late singer by sharing a sweet note. She wrote, “This year has seen a lot of unfortunate events. And the news of SP Balasubramaniam’s demise that I have heard just now makes me even sadder. He was an amazingly versatile artiste. His first songs after South, in Hindi with Lakshmikant Pyarelal were amazing. His duet with Lata didi was very memorable. Balu sang a lot of songs for RD Burman and was his friend. He had helped me a lot with my Tamil pronunciation in my song for Ilayaraja. The loss of such a great artiste has left a huge void in the music world. I wish his soul to rest in peace in this musical journey to be one with the almighty. RIP Balu.”

Rest In Peace S.P Balasubrahmanyam!

