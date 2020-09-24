Veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam is in a critical state after his health condition deteriorated on Thursday, a statement issued by MGM hospital, where he is admitted, said. Balasubrahmanyam has been hospitalised since August, after testing Covid positive.

According to the statement issued by the hospital, the veteran artiste is extremely critical.

“Thiru S P Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare on August 5th, remains on ECMO and other life support measures,” the statement read.

“SP Balasubrahmanyam’s condition in the last 24 hours has deteriorated further warranting maximal life support and he is extremely critical. The team of experts at MGM Healthcare are closely monitoring his health condition,” the statement added

On September 7, Balasubrahmanyam’s son, SP Charan had given the update that the legendary singer had tested Covid-19 negative.

S. P. Balasubrahmanyam was born in Nellore into a Telugu family. His father, late S. P. Sambamurthy, was a Harikatha artist who had also acted in plays. His mother was Sakunthalamma, who died on 4 February 2019. He has two brothers and five sisters, including singer S. P. Sailaja. His son is S. P. Charan who is also a famous South Indian Singer, Actor and a Producer. Koimoi prays for SP Balasubrahmanyam’s quick recovery.

