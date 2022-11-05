Dalip Tahil is one of the most talented Bollywood actors and has done some incredible work in the industry in the last almost three decades including films like Baazigar, Ishq and Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak to name a few. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when he was shooting an intimate scene with Jaya Prada and reportedly got slapped by the actress in front of everyone on the sets of their film ‘Aakhree Raasta’ for an unexpected reason. Scroll below to find out.

Jaya at that point in time was one of the biggest superstars of her time and was doing great in her career. These days, directors have intimacy coordinators on the sets of Bollywood films but back then, there was nothing of this sort. The actors would only improvise whatever the director would tell them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bollywood Charcha shared a video on their YouTube channel where they reported about the incident that took place between Dilip Tahil and Jaya Prada on the sets of ‘Aakhree Raasta’. The film was directed by K Bhagyaraj and starred Amitabh Bachchan, Sridevi and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles besides Jaya and Dalip.

It so happened that the director told Dalip Tahil to perform a r*pe scene with Jaya and allegedly said, “Tumhe isme sab kuch kar dena hai… Sab kuch kohl dena hai, kisi ki kuch mat sunna jab tak main cut na kahun.”

The 70-year-old actor then questioned the director and told him that he was a theatre artist and can’t perform such a scene, to which he got threatened about his career. Bhagyaraj reportedly also added that this would only happen with Jaya Prada’s consent and you don’t need to worry about it – hence the veteran actor agreed to do the r*pe scene opposite Jaya.

The scene didn’t go as planned and when Dalip Tahil held Jaya Prada tightly, she slapped him in front of everyone on the sets leaving the actor embarrassed.

Watch the video below:

What are your thoughts on Dalip Tahil allegedly getting slapped by Jaya Prada on the sets of ‘Aakhree Raasta’? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Pushpa + The Kashmir Files + Karthikeya 2 = Blockbuster Loading! Makers Of The 3 Huge Hits To Collaborate For A Project?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram