Actor Shammi Kapoor is one of the most loved men who turned wheels during the 80s and was the adorable father, elder brother, and uncle in a lot of films. It was during this era that he decided to do an ad that turned everyone’s favorite jingle of the decade and still continues to be on everyone’s mind in an instant.

During the 80s, a lot of jingles made their way to the television. Right from Vicco Turmeric Nahi Cosmetic to Washing Powder Nirma, we all enjoyed singing all these jingles. But can you place the legendary actor Shammi ji in any one of them? No?

The ad that might have been questionable, but it was loved nonetheless. An ad which, if in this age was released and would have starred Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Ajay Devgn together, creating some sort of Vimal Universe, then it would have been trolled for sure. Well, let us not beat around the bush. Remember Shammi Kapoor endorsing a Pan Masala brand?

Yes, if you think harder, you would remember that the famous “Baratiyon ka swagat to hum Pan Parag se hi karenge” line came from this advertisement, which starred the Tumsa Nahi Dekha actor and Ashok Kumar. The dialogue was followed by a jingle Pan Parag Pan Masala, Pan Parag ting ding ding, at the end of the ad.

This ad made Shammi Kapoor so loveable and popular that he started getting recognized by this very ad. In fact, his fans, whenever they spotted him, started singing the jingle, but Shammi ji never knew that this would follow the hardest and the most brutal thrashing of his life. This scolding was given by none other than his elder brother, Raj Kapoor.

When the Pan Masala ad went viral on television, Raj Kapoor was embarrassed by the ad. So it once happened that the Kapoor Khandaan was traveling together to Hong Kong, and suddenly Shammi ji’s fans gathered around them and started singing the Pan Parag ad. This irked Raj Kapoor beyond imagination.

The story was narrated by Shammi Kapoor on his YouTube channel years ago and was quoted by Indian Express. The actor said, “He said with all your years and contribution to the film industry, your work as an actor, where has all your Junglee, Teesri Manzil, Professor, Dil Deke Dekho, where are they gone? Finished. People will remember you by Pan Parag?”

However, Shammi Kapoor never revealed to Raj Kapoor why he agreed to do that ad, which also starred Ashok Kumar. He confessed, “He (Raj Kapoor) was very right in his own way, but how could I tell him that one of my main desires in life was to work with Ashok Kumar, and my only chance to work with him was in that ad.”

Raj Kapoor passed away in 1988, while Shammi Kapoor breathed his last in 2011. He was last seen in grandson Ranbir Kapoor’s film Rockstar.

