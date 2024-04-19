Revisiting Arshad Warsi’s Iconic Comedic Dialogues From His Decades-Long Career & “Bhai Ne Bola Karne Ka Toh Karne Ka” Has Grabbed The Spot On The List!

The Circuit of the Bollywood Land is celebrating a big birthday. Arshad Warsi is a renowned actor, dancer, and performer and has been one of the comedic geniuses who brings a sparkle to the screen. Over the course of his lustrous career, the actor has given out hit punchlines and iconic dialogues that stay with us. Let’s take a look at some of his most iconic comedic lines.

“Bhai ne bola karne ka toh karne ka” – Munna Bhai MBBS

Remember Circuit‘s loyalty to Munna Bhai? This line sums it up perfectly! When Bhai says it, you gotta do it, no questions asked! This one has been kept in the Meme Hall of Fame.

“Yaha pata nahi kya kya phata hua hai. Tere ko kapde ki padi hai” – Welcome 2 Karachi

Arshad Warsi’s got us cracking up with this one! His character’s chaos and confusion added to the film’s storyline and depth.

“Uncle aunty ki shaadi … sunne mein kitna odd lagta hai” – Golmaal 3

Warsi plays Madhav, a quirky guy with a hilarious take on life. In Golmaal 3, he brings his unique charm to the screen, making us giggle with his offbeat observations.

“Croron ki baat kar rha hun aur aap chutta jama kar rhe ho” – Golmaal

In the Golden franchise, Arshad Warsi portrays Madhav as a guy who’s always one step away from losing his cool. His frustration in Golmaal is both relatable and incredibly funny, adding spice to the chaos of the film.

“Pichwade mein itni goli maroonga … ki uske bachche pittal ke paida honge” – Zila Ghaziabad

In Zila Parishad, Arshad Warsi‘s character delivers threats with a twist. He’s tough yet hilarious, effortlessly mixing humor with intensity.

All these characters have brought something new and fresh to the screens and Arshad’s delivery has only brought in the spice needed to make these lines sing.

