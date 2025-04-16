Bollywood’s leading actor, Salman Khan, who has faced several death threats over the past year, was once again the object of a pretty chilling threat letter. No gang rivalry or revenge was the motive behind this death threat. Rather, the writer of the warning allegedly wanted nothing more than to be popular on Instagram. According to The Times Of India, Mayank Pandya, a 25-year-old Vadodara resident, has been identified as the man behind the letter.

As per authorities, his sole motive was to grab the social media limelight and boost his Instagram following. The drama unfolded when the accused sent the alarming threat via WhatsApp to the Mumbai Traffic Police helpline. The message warned about bombing the Sikandar actor’s car and hinted at an attack on the actor’s Bandra residence. Within hours, the Mumbai police traced the sender and detained Pandya from his hometown.

A Social Media Stunt Gone Too Far

During the police interrogation, Mayank confessed that he had no real plan to harm Salman Khan. His motive was to ride the wave of public attention by mimicking the threatening style of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. He believed that this dangerous stunt would make him go viral on Instagram. The plan, however, backfired big time and landed him in police custody instead of online fame.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 3) Dattatray Kamble confirmed that the threat to Salman Khan was sent from Pandya’s personal mobile. The police subsequently confirmed that Mayank has been undergoing treatment for mental health problems since 2014, after a traumatic incident when he saw his grandfather die from electrocution. His parents were said to have had no idea what he was doing until the police came knocking on their door. “They were shocked but have cooperated fully with us,” a police officer disclosed, per TOI.

Salman Khan’s Security Concerns Continue

While Mayank wasn’t formally arrested due to his mental health status, police served him a notice under criminal intimidation laws. Salman Khan has been on high alert since April 2024, when two men fired four rounds outside his Bandra home. The Kick actor has faced multiple threats linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which even prompted Mumbai Police to tighten his security under the Y-Plus protection cover. This bizarre case is a grim reminder of how far people are willing to go in the name of social media fame.

