In Bollywood, Rohit Shetty has become synonymous with high-octane action films, larger-than-life storytelling, and a signature flair for police dramas. From the Singham series to Sooryavanshi, Shetty’s cop universe is known for its powerful characters, edge-of-the-seat action sequences, and patriotic fever.

Over the years, Shetty has built an empire that thrives on masala entertainment, but now, he is set to step into uncharted territory with a biographical venture. His upcoming project will be a gripping biopic on Rakesh Maria, one of India’s most decorated police officers, with John Abraham taking on the titular role.

John Abraham to portray Rakesh Maria in his biopic

Rohit Shetty is breaking new ground with his next movie. Unlike his previous fictionalized portrayals of fearless cops, Shetty is now bringing to the big screen the real-life journey of Rakesh Maria, a distinguished officer known for handling some of India’s most high-profile cases. Maria, a former Commissioner of Mumbai Police, played a crucial role in cracking the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case, investigating the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, and uncovering the Sheena Bora murder mystery. His memoir, Let Me Say It Now, serves as the foundation for this upcoming film, ensuring authenticity and depth in storytelling.

As per PeepingMoon, John Abraham has been confirmed to lead the movie. Having previously played a real-life cop in Batla House, Abraham’s experience in bringing true stories to life adds credibility to the film. His upcoming film, The Diplomat, also follows a real-life narrative. The film is already in pre-production, with reports suggesting that shooting will commence in March 2025. Shetty aims to complete the project in a swift 45-day schedule. If all goes as planned, the film could hit theaters by the next year, adding another blockbuster to his resume.

This marks a significant shift for Shetty, who has built his career on commercial cinema. While his previous films have been celebrated for their high-energy stunts and mass appeal, this biopic will require a more nuanced approach. It’s expected that Shetty will retain his signature action-packed style while weaving in a more grounded, realistic narrative to do justice to Maria’s legacy.

