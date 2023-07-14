Actress Sumona Chakravarti is one of the popular stars in the TV industry. She is well known for playing the role of Kapil Sharma’s wife in the comedy show The Kapil Sharma. While she has been on the show for a long time, she revealed feeling upset when she became the target of his jokes.

Sumona and Kapil are great friends on the show. Sumona stated that being made fun of for her mouth and lips damaged her feelings. After forgetting his lines, the actress alleged that Kapil made a joke on Sumona’s lips during filming.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sumona Chakravarti revealed that Archana Puran Singh sat her down and comforted her after the incident. In an interview with The Habit Coach, Sumona said, “The initial days were a little challenging because I remember they made fun of my mouth. They tried it in the very first episode to crack a joke on my mouth, and it didn’t work. It fell flat, and not one soul laughed. Then they dropped it, and eventually, in the other shows, it sort of worked. And I remember I felt really bad.”

She added, “I remember Archana sat with me and said, ‘Why are you upset?’ I said, ‘they’ve made fun of my mouth and my lips and everything, and then I didn’t forget the lines he forgot, and he said something off-script. I’m not a stand-up comedian; I can’t just come up with funny jokes like that. I mean, if I crack a joke, nobody will understand it.’”

Archana told Sumona, “If you can laugh at yourself, you will never feel humiliated. Secondly, about the lip or the mouth part, you have something that women I know pay money to get.” Sumona said she was very naïve and explained how she started wearing red lipstick much later in life because she was conscious of her mouth.

Talking about a celebrity guest whose words have stayed with her, Sumona Chakravarti said, “The only guest ever in 10 years who has always, apart from appreciating the show and Kapil, had said, ‘You know what, Sumona, without you, he doesn’t become the great comedian that he is.’ And that is Ritiesh Deshmukh.”

Sumona said backstage it is all fun and games with Kapil Sharma, and the latter even compliments her on her appearance. The actor said people often ask her about Kapil making fun of her mouth and question her, “How are you a part of this misogynist show?”

Sumona Chakravarti explained, “It’s a script. It’s not that I’m actually the exaggerated version of it. I have now come to terms with it. I am a decent-looking girl, and I have a nice mouth. Also, you have to understand Kapil is not insulting Sumona. There is a certain banter when two characters are having an argument or they are having a banter with each other, a husband and wife.”

Must Read: When Salman Khan Fell Off The Stage While Performing ‘Garmi’ Alongside Nora Fatehi On Bigg Boss 14 Finale, Netizens Say “Bata Bhi Kisey Rahi Hai, Salman Bhai Ko” As Old Video Goes Viral

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News