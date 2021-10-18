Last month Shah Rukh Khan inaugurated Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh’s plant-based meat venture named Imagine Meats. Now the Masti actor is all praise for the superstar and recalls the time when SRK jokingly expressed his desire to marry him.

Advertisement

Although both the actors haven’t shared screen space together, except a cameo in each other’s films, Heyy Baby and Om Shanti Om, but their friendship goes a long way. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

Bollywood’s power couple Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh recently appeared in a unique chat show with Mashable India, the duo spilled some beans about their life, careers and more. However, Riteish recalled gifting an iPhone to Shah Rukh Khan, as the actor knew SRK is a huge technology fan. When iPhone’s were first launched he purchased two phones, he kept one and gave another to the Chennai Express star.

Riteish Deshmukh said, “I must have been one of the first people in Mumbai who had those two phones at that time. Because someone was coming from America, he just got it. The day it was launched, uss din mere haath mein the (it was in my hand the same day).”

As a kind gesture, the Marjaavaan actor sent Shah Rukh Khan an iPhone, thinking he would appreciate it. He revealed, at 11 in the night, he got a call from King Khan, who was all praise for the phone and called it mind-blowing. Before divulging further, Riteish burst into laughter for a moment and revealed what Shah Rukh told him next, “I am ready to marry you.”

Further during the interview, Riteish Deshmukh talked about how Shah Rukh Khan gave him a contract to design his Red Chillies Entertainment office, even though the superstar can easily call someone very professional to do the job and said it happened pretty randomly.

For those who don’t know, Riteish is a qualified architect from Kamala Raheja Architectural College. Moving on, The Dhamaal actor said, “I am a huge Shah Rukh Khan fan and what bigger opportunity! I mean, sharing screen space with him was big enough but to do something for him was even more for me. I told him, ‘I’ll get better architects, I’ll work with them, and we’ll get the office that you want.’ He said, ‘Better architects main bhi le kar aa sakta hoon par main chahta hoon ki tu design kare (Even I can get better architects but I want you to design it). I like you’.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: KRK Feels Akshay Kumar Is In His ‘Last Overs’: “Jitne Crore Par Jhaadu Maarni Hai Maarlo”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube