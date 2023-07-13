The TRP report for week 27 is out! The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts. As Anupamaa continues to rule the TRP chart, Yeh Hai Chahatein and other shows see a huge rise in TRP ratings.

Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in pivotal roles, is ruling the TRP list as always, with a 3.2 mark. It seems the viewers are loving the new Maya drama, and with the death of this character, they are more eager to know what will happen next. On the other hand, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has grabbed the second spot as Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda starrer received a 2.4 rating.

Interestingly, Yeh Hai Chahatein has risen to the top 3 in the TRP list with a rating of 2.4. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has slipped to 4th on the list with a 2.1 rating. Faltu, however, has risen to the 4th spot with 2 ratings. Followed by Imlie, starring Karan Vohra, Seerat Kapoor and others which has received a rating of 2.

Everybody’s once favourite, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has slipped quite a bit and has now gotten to sixth on the list. It received a rating of 1.7 this week. Pandya Store made its way to the seventh spot in the list with a rating of 1.6. Shiv Shakti -Tap Tyaag Tandav grabbed the ninth spot with a 1.6 rating, while Kundali Bhagya slipped to the tenth spot with a 1.6 rating.

While viewers enjoy watching these television soaps, one favours the other. What are your thoughts after knowing Anupamaa to lead the list once again and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to slip so down? Let us know.

