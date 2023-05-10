Actor Akshay Kharodia has been winning hearts with his performance in “Pandya Store.” He is currently seen playing the pivotal role of Dev Pandya in the Star Plus show. The actor is quite famous among girls for his charming looks and amazing acting skills. And no doubt, his ability to cut a sharp arc with his acting skills so perfectly has taken him a long way. The actor morally belongs to a Hindu family, and his beliefs towards Hindu mythology can be seen through the recent celebration of his beloved daughter Ruhi, where the actor celebrated her birthday at a 5000-year-old Gopeshwar Temple in Badrinath.

Such steps by him show how he is connected to the roots of his culture, where he belongs, and what he’s currently going to do is surely something noticeable and immense. A few days ago, the Pandya Store actor also celebrated his birthday with his loved ones in a very cosy and private destination in Rajasthan, Jaipur, where he visited the holy temple with family to celebrate his birthday.

These constant steps of connecting each special occasion in his life with God and holy temples truly show what spirituality means to him and how much Akshay respects his religion and believes in the teachings of our ancestors.

His steps are more than just celebrating his important days of life at holy temples and places. Because Akshay Kharodia of Pandya Store has announced that he will be visiting 108 temples across India, which he will accomplish in the two years in which the actor will be visiting small to big temples across our country. The actor also posted full details about starting his Dharam Yatra. This means that he is already on the road to completing his goal of keeping all the pillars of mythological and spiritual beliefs in his heart. The actor’s step is surely immense and will definitely pass on a positive message to the youth of India.

