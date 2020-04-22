French Montana On Kendrick Lamar: “I Might Outshine Him, Not Because I’m A Better Rapper…”

Karim Kharbouch also known as French Montana is one of the most established rappers in Hollywood. Songs like ‘Writing On The wall’, ‘Boom Boom’ and ‘Welcome To The Party’ are few of his best known hits.

In an interview with Complex News’ Speedy Morman, Montana says that he’s a better artist than Kendrick Lamar. That’s a big statement to make, isn’t it? Kendrick, on the other hand, has given us hits like ‘Bitch, Don’t Kill My Vibe’, ‘All The Stars’ and ‘Humble’.

Montana didn’t want to argue with anyone but was simply stating his point and said, “I mean, honestly, you could put somebody like Kendrick Lamar next to me on the same stage at a festival. I might outshine him… not because I’m a better rapper or whatever it is. It’s just that I got more hits,” said French Montana. “Kendrick Lamar got albums. He got masterpieces. But if you were to put us on the festival stage I would outshine him because I have more hits than Kendrick Lamar.”

Not to mention, Montana has more hits than Lamar.

Sharing the same on Twitter, Speedy Morman wrote, “trending #1, btw”.

Later in a series of tweets, Montana explained that by making such a statement he just meant that he could go neck to neck with Lamar. Check out the tweets here:

IF WE JUST TALKING ABOUT ANTHEMS, !! ME VS KENDRICK HIT FOR HIT ! I BELIEVE I CAN GO NECK TO NECK !! I BEEN MAKING HITS FOR A LONG TIME ! IT AINT MY FAULT I BELIEVE IN MYSELF.

HOW WAS I SUPPOSED TO ANSWER

THAT QUESTION ? HOW MANY TIMES I GOTTA PROVE MYSELF BEFORE I GET MINE 🌊 — French Montana (@FrencHMonTanA) April 22, 2020

I love kendrick! that’s not just for kendrick that’s to anybody they put in front of me, and ask me that same question 💨 what u want me to say lol ? It should be your attitude too.

If u think any less of yourself don’t blame it on the next person who don’t ! 😤 set it up — French Montana (@FrencHMonTanA) April 22, 2020

My point exactly ! He is a different artist

I was just sayin I’ll win that part he is gonna win everything else but give me mines lol https://t.co/NsIIvft8sq — French Montana (@FrencHMonTanA) April 22, 2020

My point !! I was talking about hits we can go neck to neck not taking nothing away from him just standing for myself is that still cool ? lol https://t.co/f1X4cndNbG — French Montana (@FrencHMonTanA) April 22, 2020

There it is! Montana articulated the point really well.

Check out the full interview here:

Kudos to Montana for clarifying things and not make a fuss about the same.

