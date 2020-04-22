French Montana On Kendrick Lamar: “I Might Outshine Him, Not Because I'm A Better Rapper…”
French Montana On Kendrick Lamar: “I Might Outshine Him, Not Because I’m A Better Rapper…”

Karim Kharbouch also known as French Montana is one of the most established rappers in Hollywood. Songs like ‘Writing On The wall’, ‘Boom Boom’ and ‘Welcome To The Party’ are few of his best known hits.

In an interview with Complex News’ Speedy Morman, Montana says that he’s a better artist than Kendrick Lamar. That’s a big statement to make, isn’t it? Kendrick, on the other hand, has given us hits like ‘Bitch, Don’t Kill My Vibe’, ‘All The Stars’ and ‘Humble’.

Montana didn’t want to argue with anyone but was simply stating his point and said, “I mean, honestly, you could put somebody like Kendrick Lamar next to me on the same stage at a festival. I might outshine him… not because I’m a better rapper or whatever it is. It’s just that I got more hits,” said French Montana. “Kendrick Lamar got albums. He got masterpieces. But if you were to put us on the festival stage I would outshine him because I have more hits than Kendrick Lamar.”

Not to mention, Montana has more hits than Lamar.

Sharing the same on Twitter, Speedy Morman wrote, “trending #1, btw”.

Later in a series of tweets, Montana explained that by making such a statement he just meant that he could go neck to neck with Lamar. Check out the tweets here:

There it is! Montana articulated the point really well.

Check out the full interview here:

Kudos to Montana for clarifying things and not make a fuss about the same.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out