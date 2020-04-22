Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie’s Divorce Was Triggered By THIS Action Of Son Maddox?

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were one of the most hyped celebrity couples in Hollywood. They two started dating on the sets of Mr. & Mrs. Smith and have six kids together. Angelina filed for divorce with Brad in 2016, citing that he is a child abuser and hence, asked for their kid’s custody.

Amid the lockdown, the kids are spending time with their mom as well as dad, Brad. The two actors stay five minutes far away from each other in Los Angeles. Although, the primary custody was granted to Angelina by the court but Brad is given an ample amount of visiting hours for his kids.

Brangelina shares Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. All their kids are homeschooled and Maddox is pursuing his higher education from South Korea, Yonsei University (Seoul) in Biotechnology. He came home just before the pandemic was announced and reports also stated that he had come to rescue his depressed mother. Ever since Angelina and Brad have announced the divorce, she has been through a rough patch in life.

According to a report in Daily Mail, Angelina and Brad were almost on the verge of breaking up but were somehow holding together. Although, during an onboard trip on a private jet, Brad and Maddox were involved in an argument and post the incident, Angelina finally decided to file the divorce. Maddox has often given hints about his unfriendly relationship with father and it’s not that difficult to figure out that the two don’t share a great bond.

