Marvel and Disney have made quite a massive buzz for their upcoming series Ms Marvel. The series is a revolutionary step for the studio and is one of the most anticipated projects. As per the latest buzz, the studio has finally found their Ms Marvel in Iman Vellani, and this has to be the biggest news for the fans today.

Vellani has bagged the studios first Pakistani-American superhero character. The actor will bring to life Ms Marvel in a special dedicated series before entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a full-fledged way. Which also includes films, by the way, you fans!

Ms Marvel has been a unique project for the studio since its inception. For the same, they are leaving no stone unturned to make it perfect. Before casting Iman Vellani, the makers have been auditioning for the whole summer. Vellani came into the picture in late August or early September as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Iman Vellani is a Canadian actor that From Toronto. She took part in the Toronto Film Festival last year. She spoke about a Pakistani film Hala, that was about a Pakistani American teen balancing between her family and life. Talking about it, back the, she said, “We want stories from different genders and different countries and different people.”

The casting of Iman Vellani has for sure impressed the Twitterati. While people across were already hailing Marvel for making a Muslim superhero at the first place, Iman’s casting has only added to the praise.

Reacting the Iman Vellani’s casting a user wrote, “IM SEEING MUSLIM DIRECTORS AND MORE SOUTH ASIAN REPRESENTATION IN THE CAST AND CREATIVE TEAM OF MS MARVEL IT MAKES ME SO EMOTIONAL IVE BEEN WAITING SO LONG AND ITS FINALLY COMING TOGETHER IM SO PROUD OF HER.”

Not just the fans, but many actors and celebs including Kumail Nanjiani and Mindy Kaling have also expressed their happiness on Iman Vellani entering Ms Marvel. Kaling wrote, “What a joy in these trying times to see that #MsMarvel (a Pakistani American teen superhero!) has cast its lead role, a young actress named Iman Vellani! Congrats to you! I can’t wait to see the show!#RepresentationMatters”.

What a joy in these trying times to see that #MsMarvel (a Pakistani American teen superhero!) has cast its lead role, a young actress named Iman Vellani! Congrats to you! I can’t wait to see the show! ❤️❤️❤️❤️#RepresentationMatters — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) September 30, 2020 I just saw they cast Ms. Marvel and legit got teary eyed. Congratulations Iman Vellani! Your work is going to mean so much to so many people, myself included. I can’t wait. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) September 30, 2020 IM SEEING MUSLIM DIRECTORS AND MORE SOUTH ASIAN REPRESENTATION IN THE CAST AND CREATIVE TEAM OF MS MARVEL IT MAKES ME SO EMOTIONAL IVE BEEN WAITING SO LONG AND ITS FINALLY COMING TOGETHER IM SO PROUD OF HER pic.twitter.com/uq2nenXtEG — Aniq ⎊ (@RaniqDesigns) September 30, 2020 Who’s ready for this duo on screen?? #MsMarvel #CaptainMarvel pic.twitter.com/LT8s0BXDxA — Ms. Marvel News ⚡️ (@AllMsMarvel) September 30, 2020 LADIES AND GENTLEMEN MEET YOUR NEW KAMALA KHAN IMAN VELLANI! She’ll do great! Moon Knight casting up next! MS. MARVEL LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!! pic.twitter.com/qFxckQDdIn — TASK the Ol’ Nerdy Bastard & #1 Orphan Black Stan (@UpToTASK) September 30, 2020

Ms Marvel revolves around Kamala Khan, an American Pakistani teen. She was introduced in the 2014 comics. The series is being written by Bisha K Ali and is being directed by Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, as well as Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, and Meera Menon.

Must Read: The Boys In The Band Movie Review: Netflix Presents An Intense & Emotional Drama With Its All Gay Cast!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube