The 2025 Oscars turned into a dazzling tribute to James Bond, as the stars aligned for a performance worthy of the legendary spy franchise.

With longtime producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli stepping away, Amazon MGM Studios prepared to take the reins just as Hollywood’s finest gathered to honor their incredible legacy.

THE JAMES BOND TRIBUTE IS SO FUCKING PEAK!!!!!! Literally the only AMAZING thing about this year’s Oscar’s is this outstanding tribute of just how amazing James Bond really is, really love these versions of Live And Let Die, Diamonds Are Forever and especially Skyfall! pic.twitter.com/1LvyxFC5oP — Miguel Arcos – NEW MURDER DRONES MERCH!!! (@MiguelArtwork16) March 3, 2025

A Tribute Fit For 007

Halle Berry, a former Bond girl from ‘Die Another Day,’ set the stage for the tribute before a mesmerizing dance by Margaret Qualley, draped in a striking red dress, unfolded to the iconic Bond theme.

Then came the real spectacle: Blackpink’s Lisa electrified the crowd with a powerful rendition of ‘Live and Let Die,’ originally by Wings and Paul McCartney. The energy remained high as Doja Cat took over, delivering a sultry performance of ‘Diamonds Are Forever,’ the title song from the 1971 Bond film of the same name.

Closing out the tribute, Raye captivated the audience with her soulful version of Adele’s Skyfall.

Margaret Qualley as a James Bond girl at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/H3yhnpPhBf — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) March 3, 2025

The James Bond Legacy At the Oscars

This Oscars tribute was the latest in a long history of Bond’s presence at the Academy Awards. Since the release of ‘Dr. No’ in 1962, the franchise has earned multiple nominations for Best Original Song.

While classics like ‘Live and Let Die’ and ‘Nobody Does It Better’ fell short of victory, the tide turned in 2013 when Adele’s ‘Skyfall’ finally secured the win. Sam Smith followed in 2016 with Writing’s on the Wall, and Billie Eilish continued the streak in 2022 with ‘No Time to Die.’

The End of An Era For James Bond Producers

Wilson and Broccoli’s impact on the Bond films was undeniable. Honored with the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award at the 2024 Governors Awards, they reflected on their departure with gratitude and a forward-looking perspective.

“My life has been dedicated to maintaining and building upon the extraordinary legacy that was handed to Michael and me,” Broccoli commented. “I feel it is time to focus on my other projects.”

The James Bond tribute was amazing, one of my favorite moments in Oscars history. Obviously, they did it because they know the franchise is gonna be destroyed by Amazon.#Oscars #Oscars2025 #JamesBond pic.twitter.com/wAjVqr13FP — Enrique Izquierdo (@Enrique_Izq_) March 3, 2025

As the Bond legacy prepares for its next chapter, the 2025 Oscars ensured that the past was celebrated in unforgettable style.

For more updates on the Oscars 2025, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Ranking Oscar Nominated Best Films As Per Box Office Collections: Wicked, Dune & Others That Broke Records Globally!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News