After ruling the box office, The Super Mario Bros Movie is also going steady on the list of Netflix’s Top 10 Films for the past several weeks. Kevin Hart-led Lift is also enjoying a good run on the list. Movies like Mindcage and The Hill have also earned their places on the list’s top five positions. Scroll below more.

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal has debuted on the list in fourth place and might be able to climb up in later weeks. Movies including Badland Hunters, Sixty Minutes, and Society of the Snow are in the top three in the non-English category, respectively.

Kevin Hart’s Lift is a comedy action heist film and has all the right ingredients to impress the viewers. It has been on the list for three weeks, and let’s see how long it stays there. The animated movie Leo has been on Netflix’s Top 10 Films list for the longest time.

Here is the list of Netflix’s Top 10 Films from January 22-28:

1. Lift

It is the story of a thief and his Interpol Agent ex-girlfriend teaming to steal $500 million in gold bullion. The Kevin Hart-led film is at the top with 17.4 million views. The viewers have watched 31 million hours of this comedy-action.

2. Mindcage

The 2022 thriller movie starring Melissa Roxburgh, known for her series Manifest, has earned the second spot with 9.1 million views and has been watched for 14.7 million hours.

3. The Kitchen

Kano Izi and Ian Wright, starring The Kitchen, is a science fiction drama directed by Kibwe Tavares and Daniel Kaluuya. The subscribers have invested 14 million hours on the film, earning it 7.7 million views and the fourth spot on Netflix’s Top 10 Films weekly list.

4. The Hill

The Hill is a sports drama about a baseball player with a degenerative spinal condition and his determination to go pro, defying all the odds. It is based on a true story and debuted on the list with 6.3 million views. The movie has been watched for 13.4 million hours.

5. The Favourite

Another new entry on the list is The Favourite, starring Olivia Colman, Emma Stone, and Rachel Weisz. People have watched 8.7 million hours of the movie, which earned it 4.3 million views.

6. The Legend of Tarzan

The Legend of Tarzan, with the gorgeous Margot Robbie as Jane Clayton opposite Alexander Skarsgard, is entertaining Netflix users for the second consecutive week. It is on the Top 10 Films list with 4.1 million views and has been watched for 7.6 million hours.

7. The Super Mario Bros Movie

The Super Mario Bros has entertained the viewers for nine weeks, and the movie is not yet ready to leave the list of Netflix’s Top 10 Films. This week, it has earned 3.8 million views, and the fans have watched 5.8 million hours of it.

8. Dumb Money

Dumb Money, with an exciting cast including Paul Dano, Shailene Woodley, Seth Rogen, America Ferrera, Pete Davidson, and others, is a comedy-drama that has debuted on the list with 3.5 million views. People have watched 6.1 million hours of the movie.

9. Queenpins

The movie features Kristen Bell and Paul Walter Hauser in vital roles and is about a pair of housewives who create a $40 million coupon scam. The film has 3.4 million views and has been watched for 6.3 million hours.

10. Leo

The animated movie with a cute lizard as the star of it has been ruling Netflix’s Weekly Top 10 List for ten weeks. It has earned 2.9 million views, and the users have watched it for 5.1 million hours.

