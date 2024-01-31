Pedro Pascal has become the sweetheart in the Hollywood world of entertainment. He’s undoubtedly one of the most versatile actors in the film industry. For the past few years, the Narcos star delivered back-to-back remarkable performances and rose to fame through his movies and shows. He’s the internet’s favourite, and one of the reasons is his witty interviews and cuteness. But his work has always been the reason why he’s often in the news.

For all the Pedro fans, we have listed his upcoming movies and shows that will make you more excited about what new the actor has to offer.

Here’s a List of Upcoming Pedro Pascal Movies and Shows

Upcoming Pedro Pascal Movies

Gladiator 2

Recently, a BTS picture from Pedro’s upcoming movie Gladiator 2 leaked online. He’s wearing a cloak in the pic, but it still doesn’t give a clear idea of what character he is playing in the film. The makers have kept his character a secret. The historical drama, directed by Ridley Scott, also stars Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington, Connie Nielsen, Derek Jacobi, Joseph Quinn, and Fred Hechinger. The film hits the theatres on November 22, 2024.

Drive-Away Dolls

When two girls take a road trip to Tallahassee, they get mired in crime and gangster world. Pedro plays Santos, one of the gang members who might make the road trip bumpy for the girls. The Ethan Coen directorial also stars Geraldine Viswanathan, Margaret Qualley, Matt Damon, Colman Domingo, and others. It will release in theatres on February 23, 2024.

The Uninvited

Pedro has joined hands with director Nadia Conners and will play the character Lucian Flores. It’s a movie about a stranger who disturbs a party, leading to some hilarious series of unfortunate events. There is not much revealed about the film as it is under post-production. The Uninvited also stars Walton Goggins, Elizabeth Reaser and Lois Smith. The film is expected to release sometime in 2024.

Tropico

In Giada Colagrande’s noir thriller, Pedro plays the leading role of a man named Mark. A veteran operative is hired to keep an eye on Mark, a wealthy businessman. However, the spy falls in love with Mark’s wife, complicating the mission. Willem Dafoe plays Raymond Sanz, the spy, and Morena Baccarin will portray twin sisters Lucia and Olivia.

The Mandalorian & Grogu Movie

Earlier in January 2024, Star Wars announced that Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin, aka Mandalorian, will now embark on a new mission on the big screen. His companion Grogu, aka Baby Yoda, will also be by his side. Nothing much is revealed about the film except that Jon Favreau will direct it. It will go into production this year.

Upcoming Pedro Pascal Shows

My Dentist’s Murder Trial

It’s a story about Dr. Gilberto Nunez, who was accused of killing his best friend, Thomas Kolman. The story is based on a 2017 New Yorker article titled ‘My Dentist’s Murder Trial: adultery, False Identities, and Lethal Sedation.’ Pedro will play Doctor Gilberto in the series that stars Stranger Things actor David Harbour. The show will premiere on HBO, and no release date has been announced yet.

The Last of Us Season 2

The post-apocalyptic drama is all set to return with a new season in 2025. It is one of the highly praised HBO series that stars Pedro as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie. Fans of The Last of Us can’t wait to see what deadly adventure Joel and Ellie embark upon while trying to ensure they’re always safe.

Which upcoming Pedro Pascal movies and series are you most excited to watch?

