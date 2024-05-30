Who says women cannot pull off a masterfully planned heist? Rajesh A Krishnan’s directed comedy-drama Crew is proof of that. The film, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu as Jasmine, Divya Rana, and Geeta Sethi, was recently released on Netflix after its successful run in theatres. The story revolves around the crew of the bankrupt Kohinoor Airlines, who struggle to make ends meet. The three crewmates Geeta, Jasmine, and Divya are fed up with their endless hustle and decide to get down to the business of gold smuggling to end their misery.

While the three got richer, their other colleagues suffered as their months of salaries were unpaid. Finally, Geeta, Jasmine, and Divya hatch a plan to rob their boss, chairman of Kohinoor Airlines, Vijay Walia (Saswata Chatterjee), and make him taste his own medicine. If you loved watching this heist comedy film on Netflix, here are ten other women-led heist films you should definitely add to your watchlist!

Bandidas (2006)

Joachim Ronning and Espen Sandberg’s 2006 action comedy revolves around two women, a highly educated wealthy girl, Sara Sandoval (Salma Hayek), and an uneducated poor farm girl, Maria Alvarez (Penelope Cruz) from 1880s Mexico. Both of their fathers lose their lands to an evil American land baron Tyler Jackson (Dwight Yoakam), Sara’s father was even killed. The two then join hands and overcome their differences to become robbers, who steal from the land baron, and give the wealth back to the poor Mexicans.

Hustlers (2019)

Directed by Lorene Scafaria, the film stars Jennifer Lopez as Ramona, Constance Wu as Dorothy aka Destiny, Lili Reinhart as Annabelle, Keke Palmer as Mercedes, Cardi B as Diamond, and Julia Stiles as Elizabeth. The story follows a group of New York strippers, who drug and steal from rich CEOs and stock traders. Destiny starts working at the strip club Moves to support her grandmother, but she fails to make ends meet. Hence, she joins Ramona, a veteran stripper, who teaches her how to steal. The formidable duo enjoyed their immense wealth until the 2008 financial crisis hit. After this, Ramona hatches a new scheme of stealing from the rich men.

Mad Money (2008)

Mad Money, directed by Callie Khouri, revolves around the life of Bridget Cardigan, played by Diane Keaton, who is suddenly pushed to poverty after her husband loses his job. She takes up the job of a janitor at the Federal Reserves Bank of Kansas City. On the first day of the job, she hatches a plan to steal the worn-out dollar bills from the bank. But it wasn’t a one-person job. She convinces two other women in the bank, Nina Brewster (Queen Latifah), who works the dollar bill shredder, and Jackie Truman (Katie Holmes), who takes the cart to the bill shredder. The trio then get down to the business.

Ocean’s 8 (2018)

Ocean’s 8 is a spin-off of Steven Soderbergh’s Ocean’s series. The film stars Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchet, Anne Hathaway, Rihanna, Mindy Kaling, Awkwafina, Helena Bonham Carter, and Sarah Paulson in the lead roles. These women masterfully plan a heist during the annual Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, where they had their eyes on the Toussaint, a $ 150 million Cartier necklace. This action-comedy is directed by Gary Ross

Queenpins (2021)

The film, directed by Aron Gaudet and Gita Pullapilly, stars Kristen Bell and Kirby Howell-Baptiste in lead roles. The heist-comedy, inspired by a true story, revolves around the lives of two best friends: Connie (Kristen), a frustrated housewife, and JoJo (Kirby), who fell prey to identity theft. The duo turns to coupon fraud to make money. They open their small business ‘Savvy Super Savers’ to sell numerous coupons and generate profit. However, their business garners the attention of a loss prevention officer, and their lives take a turn.

Spring Breakers (2012)

The 2012 American crime film, directed by Harmony Korine, revolves around the lives of four college-aged girls: Candy (Vanessa Hudgens), Faith (Selena Gomez), Brit (Ashley Benson), and Cotty (Rachel Korine). Like their other classmates, the girls aim for a spring break, but they lack funds. Desperate for the trip, Brit and Candy rob a local restaurant with Cotty as their getaway driver. However, their lives change when they meet the drug hustler, Alien (James Franco).

Sugar and Spice (2001)

Francine McDougall’s teen drama tells the story of a group of high school cheerleaders, Diane Weston (Marley Shelton), Lisa Janusch (Marla Sokoloff), Kansas Hill (Mena Suvari), Lucy Whitman (Sara Marsh), Hannah Wald (Rachel Blanchard) and Cleo Miller (Mellisa George). The head cheerleader Diane of Lincoln High’s A-squad becomes pregnant by quarterback Jack Barlett (James Marsden). Due to their financial struggles, Diane along with her cheerleader friends, Kansas, Lucy, Hannah, and Cleo, plan a bank robbery. They acquire weapons, but the jealous B-squad leader Lisa, discovers their crime and blackmails Dianne to make her the leader of A-squad and Diane agrees.

The Bling Ring (2013)

Sofia Coppola’s crime film dramatizes the true story of teenagers tracking celebrities online to burglarize their homes. A quiet Marc Hall (Israel Broussard) moves to Indian Hills High School and becomes friends with fame-obsessed Rebecca Ahn (Katie Chang). Together, they plan a spree of burglaries, starting with unlocked cars to the homes of celebs like Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan, and more. Rebecca recruits others Nicki (Emma Watson), Sam (Taissa Farmiga), and Chloe (Claire Julien) to her team, and they carry out their jobs with efficiency till they get caught.

Thelma & Louise (1991)

Ridley Scott’s crime drama revolves around the lives of housewife Thelma (Geena Davis) and waitress Louise (Susan Sarandon), who escape their monotonous Arkansas lives for a weekend trip. The story takes a turn when Louise kills a man, who attempted to rape Thelma. They flee to Mexico and sort to robbery to continue their lives. Evading captures numerous times, Thelma and Louise were finally cornered near the Grand Canyon.

Widows (2018)

Steve McQueen’s neo-noir women-heist film Widows is based on a British TV series of the same name. Three widowed women, Veronica Rawlings (Viola Davis), Linda (Michelle Rodriguez), and Alice (Elizabeth Debicki), along with Linda’s children’s babysitter Belle (Cynthia Erivo), plan to steal $5 million from politician Jack Mulligan. They plan and execute the heist but encounter several complications.

