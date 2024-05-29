Oshi No Ko is returning to the screen with major twists and turns that have been showcased in an astonishing trailer and it’s coming to the screen this July.

The anime is all set for season 2 and for sure it is one of the highly anticipated seasons of this year. It is coming to the screen this summer and already set out its stunning key visual for it.

Oshi no Ko Season 2 Overview and Key Details:

The official details regarding the season 2 of Oshi No Ko has been disclosed by Via, an official anime website. Other than the news it also shared a stunning key visual featuring some of the main characters from the show like Aqua, Ruby, Kana and Akane and undoubtedly, they will be dominating roles for this upcoming season for the show that is set in fantasy period drama, Tokyo Blade.

The official date for Oshi No Ko season 2 is July 3, 2024 and along with the key visual, we also get to see a brand new trailer for season 2. Again for season 2 of Oshi No Ko HIDIVE will be responsible for streaming the show on its platform.

Oshi no Ko Season 2: Trailer, Opening Theme, and More Details:

The last opening theme for the anime was blockbuster and to maintain the hype, Popular Japanese artist, Gemn, has sung the song ‘Fatale’ that has also featured in the brand new trailer that had already been released for the audience to watch. This song will be also used as the opening theme for this season.

Other than the coming of season 2, fans can also expect to get a live action show for anime this year.

And most importantly, this time Oshi No Ko will also get a guidebook titled ‘First Report’ that will feature art and interview with the staff.

