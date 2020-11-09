Arjun Kapoor will not be able to spend Diwali with his family and close friends this year. He will be in Dharamshala where he is shooting his next, a horror-comedy Bhoot Police, with Jacqueline Fernandez, Saif Ali Khan, and Yami Gautam.

Arjun confirms saying, “I am not going to meet my friends and family this Diwali and I will be working but I feel blessed and lucky that I am getting to work this year after all that we have seen. I think my friends and family would understand the lesser we socialise and the more we maintain distance, it will only allow us to maybe prevail against the virus it’s beneficial to all. Even our festivities should teach us that we don’t need to be with one another to celebrate. It’s the emotion, it’s the feeling.”

Arjun Kapoor adds, “I am feeling grateful to be working, lucky to start a film in a time where it seemed impossible a couple of months back. I guess that’s a Diwali gift. God has been kind. I plan to spend it in Dharamshala with our cast & crew. I think we will be able to have a basic get together because we are in a bubble while we are shooting. It will be a day off, allowing everybody to connect with their families back home and take it easy and just be happy and pray for an amazing start to the new year.”

Ask him what his wish is for this Diwali and Arjun Kapoor says, “My wish for Diwali would genuinely be that the world gets back up on its feet and I think we are slowly attempting it. It’s a long way to go but I do believe the last six months have taught us that we need to be patient and that patience will pay off in the future. Here’s hoping that by next Diwali, we would be back on our feet as a society, as an industry. I wish and crave that we are able to entertain more people, they come out to watch our films, theatres are back properly and of course with OTT being there, we can continue to make great content to entertain people.”

Arjun will dearly miss his entrepreneur sister Anshula this Diwali. He says, “I usually spend Diwali with my friends or family and mostly with Anshula. To begin with, we do a puja at home on Diwali. This year, I guess, she will have to do it on her own. I will join her over a zoom call. I guess at this point the sibling love has to prevail digitally rather than physically.”

