Shekhar Suman To Celebs Condemning France Killings: "Sushant Singh Rajput Ke Waqt Inka Dimaag..."

Shekhar Suman has been one of the vocal voices from Bollywood since Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise. Just like Kangana Ranaut, the actor doesn’t shy away from sharing his views and slamming celebs if he doesn’t agree with them. This time again, the actor has called out Bollywood over their condolences for killings in France.

When CBI took over the Sushant Singh Rajput case, many celebs hoped for justice including Shekhar. He was quite active on social media and talked about any new update on the case. At that time too, he had questioned Bollywood’s silence. Today, he again slammed the industry for not reacting to SSR case but sharing tweets on France killing.

Shekhar Suman took to his Twitter page and wrote in Hindi, “France mein jo hatya hui hai uske baarey mein chand film industry ke namakool pseudo jam ke bol rahe hain,uske khilaaf aawaz utha rahe hain lekin SSR ke baarey mein bolney ke waqt inke dimaag aur zubaan dono pe taala lag gaya tha.”

The English translation of Shekhar Suman‘s tweet is, “Due to what happened in France, some pseudo people in the industry are raising their voice against it. But their minds and mouth were shut for SSR”.

Read the tweet below:

France mein jo hatya hui hai uske baarey mein chand film industry ke namakool pseudo jam ke bol rahe hain,uske khilaaf aawaz utha rahe hain lekin SSR ke baarey mein bolney ke waqt inke dimaag aur zubaan dono pe taala lag gaya tha. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) November 2, 2020

In the comments, his followers have agreed with him. One Twitter user responded to his tweet, “This is really the biggest reason for me for why I have stopped watching Bollywood. They sell stories about being heroes but the one time they got the chance to show it in real life they didn’t raise their voices for a young man from their own industry. #CBIWhoKilledSSR”.

Another replied, “bollywood bycott he rahega 100 salo tak ye hum indians ka promis hai ssr or disha se

bycott druggys bycott nepotism

public ke paiso pe aish karke aaj public ko he chutiya bana rahe hai in logo ka future hum karke he dum lenge”.

What do you have to say about Shekhar Suman’s Tweet? Do you agree or disagree with him? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

