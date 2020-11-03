Karwa Chauth 2020: Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone & Kriti Sanon Come To Your Rescue If You're Planning To Wear Red!

Karwa Chauth is tomorrow, and we wonder if all the ladies out there have an outfit set the special day. In case you aren’t set yet on what to wear tomorrow when you break your fast, we are here to help with some looks inspired by Bollywood actresses.

Talking back to the look a married woman needs for Karwa Chauth, it has to be red and a traditional one. With the world moving forward, many opt for Indo-Western outfits, but on this day one should opt for traditional red sarees, salwar suits and other similar ensembles.

As we promised you some help in the style and fashion department from Bollywood celebrities for your Karwa Chauth look, scroll down and pick your favourite to recreate tomorrow. From Priyanka Chopra to Deepika Padukone, you can take inspiration from your favourite Bollywood actress this Karwa Chauth.

Priyanka Chopra

What better way to start our list that our desi girl’s Karwa Chauth look? Last year, Priyanka Chopra wore a red saree with a red and gold border. She paired it with a blouse similar to the edge and kept the overall look simple.

You too can try it out on Karwa Chauth, but remember – if the blouse and border have this much work and details in it, easy on the jewellery just like her. Priyanka opted for simple red bangles, a couple of gold bangles, a delicate gold chain and tiny earring and ring. Also, the matching red lipstick, kajal, and bindi is a must – don’t forget.

Deepika Padukone

On their first anniversary, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone visited the Golden Temple, and we love the outfit she wore to it. Interestingly, this is reportedly the same ensemble she wore for her Choora ceremony. Talking about the outfit, Deepika wore a red Anarkali suit embroidered with gold, a dhoti salwar and a beautiful red and gold polka dot dupatta by designer Sabyasachi.

She completed the look with heavy jewellery on her neck and hands. And when you recreate this look, don’t forget to wear your sindoor as proudly as you stand beside your hubby on Karwa Chauth.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor is known to twist all her ensembles, and the same can be said about this saree. On National Handloom Day this year, Sonam shared a pic draped in a simple cotton red-maroon saree with a matching blouse and jacket. Cut off the coat, and you will have an effortless but eye-catching ensemble for Karwa Chauth 2020.

Complete the look with jewellery that will add a spark to the outfit but do not overdo it as the beauty of it lies in its simplicity.

Kriti Sanon

Add some fun to the festive mood with this red saree worn by Kriti Sanon designed by Anita Dongre. The delicate, detailed white border and a matching blouse paired with a tasselled pallu is sure to make your husband fall in love with you all over again.

With the blouse having such detailed work, opt either for no neckpiece or a small chocker that won’t overshine the blouse. Also, a simple hairdo and makeup just like Kriti are what will make this look one of your most memorable Karwa Chauth styles.

Kiara Advani

While red is the prominent colour of the day, you can add a little splash of other shades that have been incorporated in this look donned by Kiara Advani. The embellished blouse with the different shades on the saree is sure to make this look stand out from others present at the celebration.

Keep the jewellery simple, and the same applies to the makeup too.

Which look did you like the most and are likely to recreate on Karwa Chauth? Let us know in the comments below.

