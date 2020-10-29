The festive season is here and we are all excited to take inspiration from our favourite celebrities wearing designer pieces. Karwachauth is around the corner and if you still haven’t bought your big-day outfit, don’t worry we have got you covered. Did y’all see Nora Fatehi’s Sabyasachi saree that she wore to India’s Best Dancer?

A while ago, Malaika Arora tested positive for coronavirus and Nora replaced her on the show and judged it along with Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur.

Nora Fatehi’s is known for her chic fashion sense and the Street Dancer 3D actress can literally pull off any and every look. In one of the episodes recently, Nora wore a floral Sabyasachi saree and looked like a goddess with that multimillion-dollar smile.

The organza saree had embroidered borders paired with a silk sleeveless blouse. The saree had some bright vibrant colours and Nora accessorised the look with statement Chanel studs and a Fendi pearl necklace.

For makeup, the Street Dancer 3D actress kept the glam subtle with pink eyeshadows, smokey hues on the corners and flushed pink cheeks with nude pink lips. For hair, Nora Fatehi kept the look vintage. She opted for a side parting and beach waves that gave a royal touch to her entire outfit.

Now, if you are somebody who loves to keep things bright and peppy on festivals, you can definitely go for this outfit without any second thoughts.

A while ago, Nora Fatehi wore J J Valaya’s ensemble which was too pretty to miss out on. The fusion twist in her saree is that belt in between and statement jewellery will make you stand out of the crowd.

That’s one beautiful outfit!

Did y’all like Nora Fatehi’s Sabyasachi saree? Tell us in the comments below.

