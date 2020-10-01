Nora Fatehi has received immense love and appreciation from not just the audience and contestants but also her co-judges as he filled in the shoes of Malaika Arora as one of the judges on India’s Best Dancer. As the actress is bidding audie to the show, Geeta Kapur penned a heartfelt note showering her love on Nora, before the last episode featuring the actress airs this weekend.

Geeta Kapur took to social media to write, “You came like a breath of fresh air and have left us gasping for more!!! Thank u my baby Nora for being such a lovely and special part of my life… I don’t know how u did it but in such a short span u filled an important space left by @malaikaaroraofficial with such grace… Dignity… Good vibe… Love and honesty… and you leave us with so much to hold on to… I will miss u little girl and I’m sure I say this on behalf of all those u come across and go ur way YOU ARE RATCHET… your vibe is infectious… god bless u may success be ur best friend and stay with u always… love u Nora PRA PRA PRA PRA PRRRRRRRRAAAAA.”

Nora Fatehi stepped as the judge on India’s Best Dancer post Malaika took a break owing to her diagnosis for Covid-19. The actress who appeared for a few weeks turned into an instant favourite on the show, garnering love and support from one and all.

As Nora Fatehi appeared on the show, India’s Best Dancer witnessed an upward growth in the TRPs bringing the show up on the charts, entering into the Top 5 shows on Indian television.

In just a week, India’s Best Dancer attained the third position on TRP charts and continued to stick in the Top 5 over the weeks.

Nora Fatehi impressed the audience with her impeccable knowledge of dance as well as adorable charm and flawless fluency in hindi. Not only the contestants but also the audience would eagerly await the feedback and comments from Nora post every performance on the show.

Giving a warm farewell to Nora Fatehi, Geeta Kapur expressed her fondness for the actress and wished her all the success for her future endeavors in a post on social media.

