Did You Know? Aamir Khan's Taare Zameen Par Has A Special Connection With Salman Khan - [Fact-O-Meter]

The bond between Aamir Khan and Salman Khan is well known in Bollywood. Right from the days of Andaz Apna Apna, the duo shares a good friendship till date and no wonder, both have only good words to share for each other.

We came across one such tale of brotherhood when Salman promoted Aamir’s Dhoom 3 during 7th season of Bigg Boss. Even though Mr. Perfectionist didn’t make it to the show, Salman promoted the film by wearing Aamir’s iconic hat from the film. Not just that, in today’s Fact-O-Meter’s piece we’ll be also sharing a special connection of Bhaijaan with Taare Zameen Par.

Released in 2007, Taare Zameen Par was a huge commercial as well as critical success. The film is one of the cults by Aamir Khan and amongst the all-time favourites of Bollywood. But do you know that it was none other than Salman Khan, who suggested the film’s title?

Yes, you read that right! It was Salman Khan’s mind from where Aamir Khan’s Taare Zameen Par got its title. During one of the parties, Salman had suggested the title to Aamir (as per IMDb and different sources).

Directed and produced by Aamir Khan, the film features Darsheel Safary, Tisca Chopra, Vipin Sharma and others in key roles. It was 4th highest grosser of 2007 with a collection of 62.50 crores. The first three spots were held by Shah Rukh Khan’s Om Shanti Om (79.50 crores), Akshay Kumar’s Welcome (71.25 crores) and Shah Rukh’s Chak De India (67.50 crores).

Meanwhile, speaking about the promotion of Dhoom 3 on Bigg Boss 7, Aamir had said, “I recently messaged Salman saying I am sending you my hat… please wear it at some event, it will help us but I didn’t know he will wear it directly in ‘Bigg Boss’… this shows his generosity. It’s not his film, still, he is helping us so much. I love Salman Khan for this,” as quoted at the press conference of D3.

When asked if he would promote Salman’s Jai Ho as a return of a favour, he had said, “We haven’t thought about it but I would love to do anything for him. But he is such a powerful star that he doesn’t need anyone.”

