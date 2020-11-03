So many Bollywood stars in the past few months have been infected by the coronavirus. Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Kapoor are a few examples. Now Naseeruddin Shah’s son Vivaan Shah is the latest one to have tested COVID-19 positive.

Reportedly, Vivaan Shah wasn’t feeling well since last week and had got symptoms since then. When the actor took the COVID-19 test, he was declared positive.

Talking to ETimes, Vivaan Shah said, “Yes, I am not well as I have tested positive for COVID-19.” Currently, the actor is going through the treatment and doing everything to fight against it.

We wish for Vivaan’s speedy recovery.

Vivaan Shah made his Bollywood debut with Vishal Bharadwaj’s 7 Khoon Maaf. The film had Priyanka Chopra in lead and both Naseeruddin Shah & Vivaan Shah along with other actors like John Abraham, Annu Kapoor and others played her lovers. He also played an important role in Farah Khan’s Happy New Year. The film also starred Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonu Sood & Boman Irani in main roles.

After Happy New Year, Vivaan was seen in Anurag Kashyap’s Bombay Velvet starring Ranbir Kapoor & Anushka Sharma. He also played a lead role in Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laaddoo Deewana. This year, Vivaan made his OTT debut with BBC One series, A Suitable Boy. The series had Ishaan Khatter, Tanya Maniktala, Tabu & Rasika Dugal in main roles.

Talking about A Suitable Boy, Tanya Maniktala is currently winning plaudits for her role of Lata, but she surprises you claiming that she had no idea she would be vying for the lead role in a new Mira Nair web series when she went in for the audition.

“I used to work as a copywriter and I was happy with it. One day a friend called me and asked me to come for an audition, without telling me what it was for. I showed up at the audition and it was for A Suitable Boy, for Lata’s character! I was shocked. Just a few days before the audition, my friend and I were talking about the novel and about Lata and Malti’s relationship in the story, because we could relate with it. It was sudden but it was the most memorable audition of my life,” recalled Tanya.

