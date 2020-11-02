Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: FIR Registered Against Amitabh Bachchan & Makers For This Question

It was one of the much-awaited episodes of the Kaun Banega Crorepati season 12 that featured social activist Bezwada Wilson and actor Anup Soni.

Popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 and its’ host Megastar Amitabh Bachchan landed in soup or one of the questions asked during Friday’s Karamveer special episode. An FIR has been filed Big B and the show makers for “hurting Hindu sentiments” in Lucknow.

KBC is one of the most loved shows in the Indian Televisions. The new season of the popular show was renewed just over a month ago and people have been hooked on to it just like the previous seasons. Viewers of the show get the opportunity to witness several inspiring stories with different moods of the host Big B.

However, the latest episode seems to have hit the nerve of some people on the internet. It was one of the much-awaited episodes of the Kaun Banega Crorepati season 12 that featured social activist Bezwada Wilson and actor Anup Soni on the hot seat opposite Amitabh Bachchan.

As the game progressed, both the contestants got the opportunity to answer the question that was worth Rs 6,40,000. And the question was “On 25 December 1927, Dr BR Ambedkar and his followers burned copies of which scripture?” Options for the question provided were: (A) Vishnu Purana (B) Bhagavad Gita, (C) Rigdev (D) Manusmriti.

The correct answer to the question was Manusmriti. After Big B announced the correct answer, he followed up with an explanation that in 1927, Dr BR Ambedkar condemned the ancient Hindu text Manusmriti and also burned copies of it.

It seems neither the question nor answers were liked by a certain section of people on social media.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri took to Twitter to share a clip of from the episode and wrote, “KBC has been hijacked by Commies. Innocent kids, learn this is how culture wars are win. It’s called coding.”

Some users on Twitter slammed the makers of the show and Amitabh Bachchan and said that they will “boycott KBC 12”

Here are some of the reactions to the question asked in the popular game show.

What do you think about the question asked in Kaun Banega Crorepati 12? Let us know in the comments.

