One of the most challenging moments of the Bigg Boss 14 show, every week is the eviction. Till now Sara Gurpal and Shehzad Deol have been evicted from the show. If reports are to be believed then tonight, Kavita Kaushik and Nishant Singh Malkhani are going to be the evicted contestants.

The two have already come out of the house. Nishant had a journey of one month in this controversial house whereas Kavita just got to spend one week.

Some media reports had earlier stated that it would be Jasmin Bhasin and Nishant Singh Malkhani who will be evicted from the house and not Kavita Kaushik. It was also said that Jasmin would make a re-entry with her rumoured boyfriend, Aly Goni. He is all set to enter the house on November 4. But, contrary to all the reports, reports in Spotboye has it that it will be the FIR actress whose journey in the Bigg Boss 14 house will end along with Nishant.

In yesterday’s episode of Weekend ka Vaar, at midnight, it was announced to the contestants that a double eviction would be taking place. The combined votes of fans and the contestants in the Green Zone will decide which contestants will go home.

The nominated contestants, who are stationed at the ‘Red Zone’ are Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Kavita Kaushik, and Nishant Singh Malkhani. And now you know which are the names who have been sent back home in the double eviction.

However, there are chances that makers may get Kavita back to the show on November 4 with Aly Goni and keep her in a secret room. Well, Kavita definitely increased the temperature of the house with her bold avatar. She took her stand wherever necessary, and we saw the housemates being the most disciplined during her captaincy only. Viewers definitely expected more from her.

