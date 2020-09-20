While celebrities in Bollywood are divided by their support to Rhea Chakraborty and Ankita Lokhande, one thing has remained constant. They demand justice for Sushant Singh Rajput. Shekhar Suman has been one of the few actors who has been advocating for the late actor campaign.

The veteran actor has recently opened up about his crusade in seeking justice for the late actor. He also talked about how his son Adhyayan Suman is also dragged surrounding controversies that have emerged since the demise of Sushant.

During an interview with Pinkvilla, Shekhar Suman said that Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is a murder and he had no reason to suicide. “He said, I feel it is murder because he had no reason to commit suicide. Forget everything else – his personality was such that if he had committed suicide, he would’ve definitely written a note. For everything he had a whiteboard, he also penned down everything in a diary. If that boy had decided to end his life, he would’ve seen to it that people around him did not get into trouble. With the absence of a note and the presence of ligature marks, I am 200 per cent sure he was killed. Even the CCTV footage hints towards it. I could be wrong, but there are millions who feel the same. I am not alone to feel that.”

When he was asked about the division in the film industry after the media trial on the late actor demise, he said, “Even if there is a division, it is perfectly democratic. There is always a ‘for’ and ‘against’ as long as it is healthy and within the realm of decency. Even in parliament, when ruling and opposition parties slug it out with differing opinions, let the public decide who is right and who is wrong. Unfortunately, we have crossed that line. I was just talking to someone and said it is our right to oppose and it is also fundamentally right to even keep shut. I think you should weigh your words carefully and paraphrase it in a way that it should not be offensive.”

The senior actor also talked about his son being dragged in the controversy. Shekhar Suman said, “His contention is that when I spoke about it in 2016, nobody listened to me. Everybody called him a frustrated and out-of-work actor who needs publicity then. Aise publicity se kya kaam milta hain? All he needed was an emotional closure. Each time Kangana’s thing was brought up, his name was dragged in as her ex-boyfriend. He says to hell with it — two people met, had differences and drifted apart. There are billions of couples who go separate ways, so what’s the big deal? All he is saying is that I have my own life now, don’t drag me into it.”

