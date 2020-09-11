Sushant Singh Rajput Fans’ Roar Is The LOUDEST Sound Ever, Says Shekhar Suman To Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan on Friday tweeted about the loudest sound ever on earth, and Shekhar Suman felt it was nothing compared to the roar of Sushant Singh Rajput fans.

“The Loudest Sound Ever Recorded heard nearly 3,000 miles away and the shock wave circled the globe three times! sound was created by ancient volcano Krakatoa. On August 27th, the mountain blew itself to pieces. Decibel 310 Human ear drums burst at 150-160 decibels,” tweeted Amitabh Bachchan from his verified account.

Reacting to this, Shekhar Suman responded saying that the loudest sound ever is the voice of fans of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

“The loudest sound ever recorded is the Roar of all Sushant Singh Rajput fans who roared for justice for Sushant right here in India and the sound waves have circled the globe a million times and still circling. #WarriorsRoar4SSR,” tweeted Shekhar from his unverified account on Friday afternoon.

Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput, says they are on a mission to find the truth behind the death of the Bollywood star, and will keep pursuing it.

Sushant’s sister Shweta expressed her views when she extended her support to actress Ankita Lokhande as she penned a response to actress Shibani Dandekar after she called her a “princess of patriarchy”, and claimed that she is seeking fame by targeting actress and Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

