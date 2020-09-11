Actress Rhea Chakraborty on Tuesday was arrested by NCB in the drug case. The actress had applied for bail plea but the sessions court in Mumbai denied it. Showik Chakraborty and four other accused, who also requested for bail, were also denied by the court.

While the actress will have to stay in Byculla jail now, the latest report revealed that how NCB during the hearing of her bail plea made strange statements which were in contrast with the agency’s statement during the three days questioning prior to her arrest.

According to NDTV, NCB on Tuesday said that they were satisfied with Rhea’s statement during her three-day questioning and did not want her custody. However, after the actress was arrested, the agency made a contrast statement two days later. NCB strongly argued that the actress should not be granted bail and should stay in jail.

Earlier NCB argued that they didn’t want to take her into custody since such action could “weaken” her confession. However, on Thursday, the drugs probe agency argued in the court that Rhea Chakraborty had given confession voluntarily and not made during the custody.

The sources close to NDTV said, “That argument would not stand had she been in NCB custody. Her legal team could question the admissibility of her statements, call them coerced… to negate that ground, NCB did not take her into custody… to show it as a voluntary confession as she was not in the custody.”

However, Rhea’s legal team argues that the confession statements taken from the actress during the three-day questioning period were much like custodial interrogation. They argue that the actress was questioned for eight hours each day.

As reported by NDTV, during the hearing, NCB made several other allegations against Rhea Chakraborty claiming that she had used her credit card and payment gateways to facilitate financial transactions related to dealing of illicit drug trafficking. She had a conscious knowledge of drugs used by her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. And by paying for drugs, she made herself part of this offence by procuring drugs.

NCB further argued that her voluntary confession about her alleged involvement in the drug angle of Sushant Singh Rajput death case is admissible in a court of law. She had been taken in custody under Section 27A of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act), reported NDTV.

