Actress Jacqueline Fernandez shared with fans on Tuesday that she has commenced the shoot of her forthcoming film “Ram Setu”.
Advertisement
The actress took to Instagram to post a picture from the set, where she is seen discussing the script with co-stars Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha.
Advertisement
Jacqueline Fernandez captioned: “Ram Setu filming begins today. Keep us in your prayers. “
Trending
Akshay and Nushrratt, too, updated fans about the start of the shoot.
The mahurat shot of the film took place on Ayodhya recently. “Ram Setu” is directed by Abhishek Sharma. A major portion of the film will be shot in Mumbai.
Must Read: #InstagramDown Triggers A Meme Fest Ft. Virat Kohli, Mr Bean & Others
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube
Advertisement
Advertisement