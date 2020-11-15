Diwali is the festival of positivity, family and happiness. This Diwali was special for Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath as they celebrated their daughter Anayra’s first Diwali. The couple got married in December 2018. Last year on, 27th October, Kapil and Ginni had celebrated their first Diwali after marriage. Read the article to know how the comedian’s family celebrated the festival this year.

The Kapil Sharma Show host took to Instagram to show his 28.9 million followers his Diwali celebrations. He uploaded family pictures with smiling faces and in the caption, wished everyone a prosperous Diwali.

In the pictures, Kapil Sharma and his family are seen donning black outfits. He wrote, “मेरे और मेरे परिवार की तरफ़ से आपको और आपके परिवार को दीपावली की शुभ कामनाएँ 🪔🙏 A very Happy Diwali from me and my family to you and yours.” Have a look at the post here.

The comedian’s post went viral within hours of posting and fans started showering their love in the comments section. One user wrote, “Happy Diwali to you and your loved ones. All happiness and success for always.. Thank you for the wonderful show.. I am a big fan… Blessed to have been in audience for so many episodes.. You have a fabulous team too.” Another user expressed, “So so so Adorable @kapilsharma 🤗 happy Diwali to u all 😍 stay safe 😊” Even celebrities like Richa Sharma, Mahhi Vij, Suresh Raina, Kashmeera Shah and Neeti Mohan also showered their love on Kapil and family as they extended Diwali wishes.

Speaking about Kapil Sharma’s Diwali last year, the comedian had uploaded an adorable video with wife Ginni. In the caption, he wrote, “Wish you and your family a very happy n safe Diwali #diwali #festival #friends #light #celebartion #love.” Have a look at the video here.

What’s your take on Kapil Sharma’s Diwali celebrations? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite celebrities.

