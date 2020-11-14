Actor Siddharth Nigam won’t celebrate Diwali in a grand way due to Covid-19 pandemic. He also urges fans not to burst crackers that create a loud noise.

Advertisement

“I celebrate Diwali with my family and close friends, and we have a get-together. This year, however, there won’t be many people keeping in mind the current scenario and safety precautions. I am going to miss that because the spirit of festivals is about getting together,” Siddharth said.

Advertisement

Siddharth Nigam plans to buy a green kurta for Diwali.

“During Diwali, I decorate everything on my own, my house as well as my make-up room on the set of Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga. I also got my make-up room painted recently for Diwali. I am going to buy a new Kurta for Diwali and I think this time it’s going to be green,” Siddharth Nigam urged.

Apart from sharing his plans, Siddharth also urged people not to burst crackers.

“I have a special request to all my fans and viewers and that is to celebrate Diwali responsibly. I have a pet dog, and I urge everyone not to burst crackers that create loud noise as it disturbs animals. Let’s celebrate this festival beautifully with our family and by staying safe,” he requested.

Must Read: Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Star Aasif Sheikh On Shilpa Shinde’s Exit: “She Wasn’t Ready For A Solution As She Was On Her Own Trip”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube