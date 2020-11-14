Are Diwali parties even a thing anymore due to the coronavirus pandemic? Well for Karan Johar definitely, yes. The head honcho of Dharma Productions threw a cosy Diwali party with a handful of his friends on Tuesday. While Siddhant Chaturvedi hosted a Diwali party on Thursday.

Karan Johar, who used to throw fancy parties every year during Diwali, this time organised a low-key affair due to the pandemic. In attendance at the party were Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Manish Malhotra and Maheep Kapoor.

Karan Johar’s Diwali gatherings are one of the most looked forward to parties in the entire year. The filmmaker is known to be a hands on host, and personally looks after every guest at the do.

Kareena, who is pregnant for the second time turned up to the party in a grey kurta and pyjama. While Malaika Arora appeared in a chic white printed outfit. She was also seen wearing her mask and stopped to pose for the paparazzi. Bollywood’s famous costume designer Manish Malhotra appeared for the Diwali Party in a red kurta from his latest collection. Also spotted at the party were Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor and Sohail Khan’s wife Seema.

On Friday, Gully boy star Siddhant Chaturvedi also hosted a Diwali Party in Mumbai. Deepika Padukone, who co-stars with Siddhant in Shakun Batra’s next film, also headlined the party.

Ananya Panday, who also will be seen in Shakun’s film, graced the soiree with her Khaali Peeli co-star Ishaan Khatter. Ananya wore a printed dress, with a slit on the side and carried a black clutch, while Ishaan appeared in an uber-cool printed tee, which he wore with camel-toned pants. The Dhadak actor wore a mask too. Interestingly, Siddhant and Ishaan will also be seen sharing screen space in Phone Bhoot, alongside Katrina Kaif.

Meanwhile, on Friday night Manish Malhotra also organised a small gathering for his close friends. Sophie Choudry and Karan Tacker were present. See pics below.

Seema Khan’s brother and businessman Bunty Sajdeh also hosted a Diwali party this year. Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor and their daughter Shanaya Kapoor also attended the do. Check out the pics below:

Are you missing the larger than life Bollywood Diwali parties this year? Let us know in the comment section below.

