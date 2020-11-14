After the rocking success of Mirzapur in 2018, the second season’s arrival was a dream come true for many. Meeting the fans expectations, it entertained thoroughly. To the viewers’ surprise, makers recently announced season 3 and now, everyone is on a quest, who will conquer the throne of the infamous region?

Well, everyone is truly excited to see Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi and others’ power-packed performances, but some fans aren’t that much happy for season 3. Can you guess the reason? Well, it’s not that tough.

In Mirzapur 2, the character of Munna Tripathi played by Divyendu Sharma has died (sorry for the spoiler). And, it’s the very reason why some fans are upset with the makers. Not just Munna, but fans are also complaining about the end of Bh*sd*waale chacha.

Below are some of the users’ reactions after watching Mirzapur 2:

With censorship and Munna dying, is #Mirzapur3 even gonna be worth it? I just watched both seasons (finally) and this happens Loudly crying face

With censorship and Munna dying, is #Mirzapur3 even gonna be worth it?

I just watched both seasons (finally) and this happens 😭 — Pooja, what is this behaviour? (@ThePerfectMess_) November 13, 2020

Munna Bhaiya rocked too, Season 2 belonged to him.. Mirzapur 3 can’t be happening without Divyenndu

Laal phool, Neela phool,

Munnabhaiya beautiful. If at all I join politics ever in my life… am definitely gonna use the slogans from Munnabaiyas campaign rally 😜🤪 #Mirzapur@divyenndu — Sapna Vyas 🇮🇳🇹🇭 (@CoachSapna) October 29, 2020

Prime announced Mirzapur 3 and I’m not even excited cuz both of my favourite characters are dead.

Prime announced Mirzapur 3 and I’m not even excited cuz both of my favorite characters are dead. pic.twitter.com/P5M9ZWI1zf — _____IMtalib (@Imtalibs) November 14, 2020

Appreciated by fans and critics alike for its gripping storyline and phenomenal performances, the latest season of Mirzapur has taken the unmatched fandom of the show several notches higher. The second season not only recorded one of the highest completion rates but remarkably almost half of the viewers who completed the series, binge-watched the second season within just 48 hours of its launch, setting a new benchmark.

Speaking on the same, Ritesh Sidhwani, producer, Excel Entertainment, said, “Across two gripping seasons, Mirzapur has become a global sensation and we couldn’t be happier associating with Amazon Prime Video to make this happen! The show’s massive fandom and the viewers’ magnitude of love towards the new season was seen through reactions on social media within days of its release, and we are truly humbled by the response.”

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Mihir Desai, Mirzapur 2 premiered on 23rd October 2020.

