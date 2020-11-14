There is no better way to say that the year 2020 is a nightmare for everyone due to the ongoing COVID19 pandemic. To bring a sigh of relief, Diwali is here even though a bit lowkey this time. Diwali 2020 has brought a much-needed brightness to our lives, and so does our Bollywood.

Hindi entertainment industry has given us a song for each sentiment, a scene for each feeling and a sequence for each festival. Bollywood has given us many iconic and memorable Diwali scenes which every movie buff will remember. As much competition as there is between the Diwali releases every year, there are some of the movies that have incorporated Diwali scenes in their plot.

From Yash Raj Films’ Mohabbatein to Dharma productions big hit ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’, films have delivered some heartwarming Diwali scenes. So here are some of the most favourite and special ones:

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)

There must be hardly any Bollywood movie fanatics who would not recognise the iconic scene between Shah Rukh Khan and Jaya Bachchan from the film Kabhi Kushi Gham. Rahul Raichand, played by SRK, arrives home on Diwali, and his mother, played by Jaya Bachchan, senses his arrival even without being aware of it. Needless to say, the scene could be said as the mother of all Bollywood Diwali moments.

Vaastav (1999)

Mahesh Manjrekar directorial film Vaastav tells the story of a young boy who dramatically rises as the local mafia. Sanjay Dutt, who plays the role of a gangster, comes out of his hide-out on the festival to meet his family. In a remorseful depiction of Diwali, the film shows, Sanjay Dutt as Raghu explains to his mother (Reema Lagu) the value of the gold he is wearing and also he delivers the most iconic dialogue “Ye dekh pacchass tola!” The scene may not be the most festive moment, but it remains a scene that’s strongly etched in memory.

Chachi 420 (1997)

Chachi 420 is one of the most remembered films by Kamal Haasan, who plays the titular character goes to Durgaprasad Bhardwaj’s house for a job as Bharti’s governess. In the sequence, he was seen rescuing Bharti from an unfortunate firecracker incident by throwing her in the pool, thereby bagging his coveted job.

Mohabbatein (2000)

Shah Rukh Khan’s yet another blockbuster film from 2000 ‘Mohabbatein’ also featured a Diwali song ‘Pairon Mein Bandhan Hai’. Till today, this Diwali song with a huge mob and cast is remembered on this festival.

Home Delivery: Aapko… Ghar Tak (2005)

Sujoy Ghosh directorial film Home Delivery was released at a time when Vivek Oberoi was considered to be the next big thing in Bollywood. Interestingly, the plot of the film revolves around Diwali. While the film may not have made any significant mark in Bollywood per se but the soundtrack by Vishal-Shekher was well received. The film also gave us our favourite Diwali song.

So which one of these Diwali scenes from Bollywood films is your favourite? Let us know in the comments.

